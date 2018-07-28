Pharmacies open tomorrow

Advert
Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 85 77);
National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);
Pharmaland Dispensers, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 6547);
Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);
Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);
San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);
Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);
Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Vittoriosa parish square, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

