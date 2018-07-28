Advert
Saturday, July 28, 2018, 06:21

Feasts

Tomorrow
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta
St Anne, Marsascala
Our Lady of Pompeii, Marsaxlokk
Christ the King, Paola
The Visitation of Our Lady, Għarb
St Venera, Santa Venera
Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul’s Bay
St Joseph, Żebbuġ

