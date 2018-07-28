Announcements - July 28, 2018

CAMILLERI. On July 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINE aged 99, widower of Angele (née Gera) passed away peacefully after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his children Louis and his wife Victoria, Moira widow of Richard Zammit Tabona, Walter, Nicholas and his wife Donna, Patrick, Angela and Daniel, Paul and his wife Paula, Jean and Brigitte, Josè and Patricia, Dominique and his wife Chantal, his brother Dr Louis Camilleri, his sisters Vivian Zammit Maempel and Margaret Satta, his sister-in-law Myriam Camilleri widow of Dr Giuseppe Maria Camilleri and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, July 28, at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

CONEY. On July 26, THERESA nèe Farrugia, aged 93, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Carmen and her husband George, her son John and his wife Christine, her grandchildren Jason and his partner Karen, Michael and his wife Janice, Pippa and her husband Nicholas, her great grandchildren Julia, Jake, Beppe, Emma and Alex, her carers Teresita and Maclainne, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, July 28, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers a donation will be given to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK. On July 26, NORMAN, of Paceville, aged 81, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed away peacefully after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his immediate family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Victoria née Camilleri, his daughters Jackie and her husband Peter Fleri Soler, Debbie and her husband Simon Rossi, Nikki and her husband Julian Diacono, his treasured grandchildren Michaela, Sarah, Emma, Alex, Edward, Sophie, Gaby, Lucia, and Matthew, his brothers Lambert, Brian and his wife Marie, Noel and his wife Maryann, his sister Pearl and her husband John Sciberras, his in-laws Margaret and Joe Costa, Carole and George Pace Balzan, Rita and Vincent Rizzo, and Bernardette Camilleri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday July 28, at 8am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Millenium Chapel and id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our father ALBERT, of Msida, former managing director Albert Azzopardi Upholsterers Ltd.

The parting came so suddenly

34 years ago today

We never knew that evening in Greece

That sorrow was so near,

We only know we lost a treasure

Who was and is so very dear to us.

Keep watching over us all dad and bless the family you loved so much. From all your family.

DARMANIN – GEORGE. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

DARMANIN – JOSEPH, July 28 1989. In everlasting memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his death. His daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

GENOVESE. Cherished memo­ries of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving husband and exemplary father, especially today the 11th anniversary of his demise. “When the tent we live in on earth is folded up, there is a house built by God for us, not made by human hands but everlasting, in the heavens” (2 Corinthians 5.1). Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of an uncle and great uncle on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and the children.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. In treasured memory of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him. O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law, FABIO, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

