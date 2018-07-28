Digital lead-generation agency Anchovy has organised a workshop at its offices on Wednesday, July 25, focusing on Instagram marketing.

Businesses globally underutilise their digital potential. The growth and evolution of any company strongly depends on its ability to understand, take on board and integrate technological innovations.

The Anchovy team gave a presentation on the growing opportunities of Instagram as a marketing tool and the significant benefits for businesses to drive conversions.

The focus of the presentation was on Instagram and the role it plays in business today. The discussion involved the use of visual content in marketing strategies and how an organisation can engage with its followers.

The agency also focused on how one cannot underestimate the profound effect that Instagram can have on business performance. Embracing and adapting digital technology creates new opportunities for businesses and contributes to economic growth.