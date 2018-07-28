Advert
Saturday, July 28, 2018, 06:36

Instagram marketing

Digital lead-generation agency Anchovy has organised a workshop at its offices on Wednesday, July 25, focusing on Instagram marketing.

Businesses globally underutilise their digital potential. The growth and evolution of any company strongly depends on its ability to understand, take on board and integrate technological innovations.

The Anchovy team gave a presentation on the growing opportunities of Instagram as a marketing tool and the significant benefits for businesses to drive conversions.

The focus of the presentation was on Instagram and the role it plays in business today. The discussion involved the use of visual content in marketing strategies and how an organisation can engage with its followers.

The agency also focused on how one cannot underestimate the profound effect that Instagram can have on business performance. Embracing and adapting digital technology creates new opportunities for businesses and contributes to economic growth.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Zuckerberg loses $16 bln in record Facebook fall

  2. Enthusiasm for Malta at EU Expo

  3. Shaping the landscape of blockchain development

  4. Experimenting with a four-day week

  5. Net debt to Ebitda multiple

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed