Advert
Saturday, July 28, 2018, 08:36

Piano duo recital at the Manoel 

Gabi Sultana and Mirek Coutigny are presenting an all-American piano-duo programme inspired by the American contemporary repertoire.

From Massachusetts (Frederic Rzewski and John Adams) to California (John Cage and David Lang), Maryland (Philip Glass), New York (Morton Feldman) and Washington (William Bolcom), the duo will take the audience on a road trip through five states with the works of seven of the most important American composers of our time.

The recital will take place on Tuesday at the Manoel Theatre. Recommended age is 6+. Tickets are available at https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt .

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Evenings on Campus is back

  2. Summer encore of Turandot

  3. Etruscan urns at the Museum of Archaeology

  4. Dominican order’s history in Valletta

  5. Down memory lane

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed