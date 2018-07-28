Piano duo recital at the Manoel 

Gabi Sultana and Mirek Coutigny are presenting an all-American piano-duo programme inspired by the American contemporary repertoire.

From Massachusetts (Frederic Rzewski and John Adams) to California (John Cage and David Lang), Maryland (Philip Glass), New York (Morton Feldman) and Washington (William Bolcom), the duo will take the audience on a road trip through five states with the works of seven of the most important American composers of our time.

The recital will take place on Tuesday at the Manoel Theatre. Recommended age is 6+. Tickets are available at https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt .