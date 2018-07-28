Down memory lane

Those who remember the ongoing outpour of Italian and English songs coming through their Rediffusion sets will also likely remember Gaetano Kanta, who had the ability to adapt that music to Maltese.

His lyrics were not a direct translation of the original song but documented the salient social events of the 1950s and 1960s.

A concert of his songs will revive the memories of a mature audience and bring his works to a new audience.

The concert is being held tomorrow and on Monday at 5.30pm at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta. For tickets, visit https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt .