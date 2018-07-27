Advert
Friday, July 27, 2018, 16:16 by Reuters

Fire at Paris substation leaves thousands of homes, train station without power

Video: AFP

A fire at a substation in the south west of Paris on Friday, knocked out electricity supply to thousands of homes in several neighbourhoods, and one of France's busiest train stations, leaving passengers stranded ahead of a holiday weekend.

French electricity grid operator RTE, a unit of utility EDF, said in a statement that the fire started at a 63,000 volts underground tunnel at the station in Issy-les-Moulineaux, south west of the capital.

It led to outages in the immediate neighbourhoods, two other suburbs and the Montparnasse train station, bringing train traffic to a standstill and leaving thousands of passengers who were about to leave for summer holidays stranded.

Montparnasse station is where trains to France's Atlantic Coast and Brittany depart.

French BFM TV said that some 16,000 homes were without power.

French Energy Minister Nicolas Hulot, said in a statement that an investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Photo: AFPPhoto: AFP

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Scientists confirm Einstein's supermassive black hole theory

  2. Underground lake found on Mars, raising possibility of life

  3. It started with a kiss - how Juncker wooed Trump

  4. Explosion near American Embassy in Beijng

  5. Air China flight returns safely to Paris after suspected...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed