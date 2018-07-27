Advert
Friday, July 27, 2018, 12:32 by Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo fined €3.2m in tax evasion case

Football star's fines expected to reach €19m in total

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo will be fined €3.2 million and sentenced to 24 months in prison, a sentence he is unlikely to serve, after settling a tax evasion case with Spanish tax authorities, the prosecutor said on Friday.

The 33-year-old is accused of evading €5.7 million in taxes. He has denied the allegations.

Ronaldo is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The football star will be required to pay the €3.2 million fine plus the €5.7 million in back taxes, €1 million euros in accrued interest and €250 euros per day for the 48 months covering the prison sentence.

This amount is likely to be only part of the striker's fines over the case, which are expected to rise to around €19 million in total.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 26

  2. Watch: Impressive Balzan take slender lead over Slovan

  3. And the best goal of the World Cup tournament goes to...

  4. Watch: Fontanella late goal earns Valletta draw in Bosnia

  5. Watch: No pressure on Balzan as they face Slovan Bratislava

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed