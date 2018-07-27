Advert
Friday, July 27, 2018, 14:05 by Reuters

Bulgarian 'bags' world record by swimming tied into a sack

Record swim was 3.4km long

Swimming instructor, lifeguard and adventurer Yane Petkov - Bulgaria's answer to Houdini and Michael Phelps combined - reclaimed on Tuesday the Guinness world record for swimming along with his hands and feet tied while fully wrapped inside a sack.

Petkov, 64, swam 3,380 meters in Macedonia’s Lake Ohrid, beating the record of Indian fisherman Gopal Kharvi, who in 2013 swam 3,071 meters in the Indian Ocean - though not in a sack.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Badger rescued by kayaker after surviving cliff plunge

  2. Black and white case? Zoo painted donkey to look like zebra

  3. Bulgarian 'bags' world record by swimming tied into a sack

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed