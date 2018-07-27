Bulgarian 'bags' world record by swimming tied into a sack
Record swim was 3.4km long
Swimming instructor, lifeguard and adventurer Yane Petkov - Bulgaria's answer to Houdini and Michael Phelps combined - reclaimed on Tuesday the Guinness world record for swimming along with his hands and feet tied while fully wrapped inside a sack.
Petkov, 64, swam 3,380 meters in Macedonia’s Lake Ohrid, beating the record of Indian fisherman Gopal Kharvi, who in 2013 swam 3,071 meters in the Indian Ocean - though not in a sack.
