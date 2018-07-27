Advert
Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:14

Black and white case? Zoo painted donkey to look like zebra

Facebook photo goes viral

If you took a photo of the zebras in Cairo's International Garden municipal park, you might want to take a closer look.

An Egyptian student, Mahmoud Sarhan, posted a photo on Facebook with one of the animals - but it turns out that they are actually just donkeys, painted to look like zebra.

The zoo has denied it but experts have weighed in on the image, which has since gone viral. The truth is there for all to see in black and white: a zebra has a black snout and its stripes are consistent and parallel.

The stripes also do not smudge!

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: US lawmaker drops his trousers, yells racial slurs on...

  2. Badger rescued by kayaker after surviving cliff plunge

  3. Black and white case? Zoo painted donkey to look like zebra

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed