Black and white case? Zoo painted donkey to look like zebra

If you took a photo of the zebras in Cairo's International Garden municipal park, you might want to take a closer look.

An Egyptian student, Mahmoud Sarhan, posted a photo on Facebook with one of the animals - but it turns out that they are actually just donkeys, painted to look like zebra.

The zoo has denied it but experts have weighed in on the image, which has since gone viral. The truth is there for all to see in black and white: a zebra has a black snout and its stripes are consistent and parallel.

The stripes also do not smudge!