Watch: Crumpled car to remind party-goers not to drink and drive

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

A crumpled car once involved in a violent crash, will greet party-goers at popular nightclub Numero Uno as part of an anti-drink-driving campaign.

The campaign was launched by the Road Safety Council, which recommends measures to the government, and is aimed at “opening youths’ eyes to the dangers of driving under the influence”.

“These kinds of initiatives are often concentrated around the end of the year, when Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties are held. But parties where people drink happen all year round, and in summer there are loads of these events,” Pierre Vella, who heads the council, said.

At the Tomorrowland music festival, being held in Marsa this weekend, revellers will be given advice on drink-driving limits, the risks, and what to look for if you suspect others getting behind the wheel might be too drunk to drive.

Mr Vella said the campaign would also target those who had not started driving yet.

“We know that the license to drink alcohol is handed out before the license to drive,” he said.

With that in mind, the council has partnered up with driving instructors who will hand out disposable breathalyser tests and useful information to budding drivers.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta reported how a driver of a car which injured eight people when his car mounted the curb in Sliema, was allegedly more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

A 2010 Eurobarometer study found that 99 per cent of Maltese drivers had no idea what the drink-driving limit was. The study also found that 17 per cent of local motorists drank every day.