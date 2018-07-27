Warning: this superglue is dangerous, consumer authority says

A brand of superglue found to contain a large amount of chloroform is being withdrawn from the market, consumer authorities said on Friday.

The superglue breached EU health regulations and should not be used, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority said.

Chloroform is a colorless, dense liquid often used as a solvent and in the production of refrigerant freon. It can cause skin irritation and is harmful if inhaled or swallowed, with acute toxicity leading to impaired liver function, cardiac arrhythmia, nausea and central nervous system dysfunction.

Consumers who have bought the superglue should return it to the store they purchased it from, the MCCAA said, and retailers have been ordered to stop selling it.

Retailers who continued to sell the dangerous superglue will face action by the MCCAA, it added.

For questions and further information regarding this glue or products other than food found on the Maltese market, contact the MCCAA on 2395 2000, info@mccaa.org.mt or visit www.mccaa.org.mt.