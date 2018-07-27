Today's front pages: July 27, 2018

The Egrant report may not have found evidence of links to the prime minister or his wife, but that does not mean the book has now been closed. The Times of Malta reports on Friday that proceedings may be instituted against certain individuals. The paper also carries a story saying that the replacement drug for valsartan will be available in days.

L-Orizzont carries an interview with an expert who says that summer school holidays should be shorter, for the good of the children, while former politician John Dalli describes as 'terrorists' those who have muddied the name of the country overseas.

The Malta Independent confirms that investigations are still underway into other possible connections in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, as well as saying that the terms of a mediation attempt within the Nationalist Party have been drafted.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the judicial protest on Thursday by Opposition leader Adrian Delia against the Attorney General, asking to get a full copy of the Egrant report. It also says that learning assistants are seeking more certainty about their courses.