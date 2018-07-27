‘Possible proceedings’ against individuals behind Egrant allegations

The Egrant inquiring magistrate ordered further investigations and possible proceedings against individuals, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Thursday.

Replying to questions by the Times of Malta on the publication of the report, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said the action ordered was “against individuals who were part of this orchestration, in particular ones who have been front and centre of the allegations spread against the Prime Minister and his family”.

The Prime Minister, who was given a copy of the report by the Attorney General, believes it is in the national interest to publish the findings.

“Having said that, given the sensitive nature of this decision and the position adopted by the Attorney General, the Office of the Prime Minister is carefully reviewing all the 1,500-plus pages of the inquiry to ensure that personal and private details of individuals do not intrude on third parties’ rights,” the spokesman said.

He added the Office of the Prime Minister was seeking due advice and making a thorough review before publication.

The spokesman said a copy of the inquiry would be handed over to the Opposition leader upon publication although he did not say whether this would be a redacted version.

Questions sent to the Attorney General on the matter remained unanswered.