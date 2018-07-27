Miriam Dalli sends Egrant inquiry conclusions to top Brussels policymakers

MEP Miriam Dalli.

MEP Miriam Dalli has provided two top European Commission policymakers with a translated copy of the Egrant inquiry conclusions and urged them to keep an open mind when assessing Malta.

In a letter to European Commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans and Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová, Dr Dalli said that Malta had been “repeatedly under attack by people who presented allegations as facts”.

“It is a pity that in my country we have people who are willing to put forward allegations based on lies simply for their personal gains,” she added, as she urged them to “always remain impartial in your analysis of Malta”.

Dr Dalli directly referenced “the Nationalist Party (EPP) and its representatives” as being behind the push to highlight the allegations.

She provided the two Brussels officials with a translated copy of the Egrant inquiry conclusions, published last Sunday by the Attorney General’s office.

Dr Dalli told the two that she felt “duty bound” to bring the inquiry findings to their attention.



“I was present in meetings where Malta was attacked and MEPs tried to pressure vice-president Timmermans and commissioner Jourová to take a stand against Malta,” Dr Dalli said in a press statement.

Earlier this week, the MEP sent separate letters highlighting Egrant inquiry findings to European Parliament Antonio Tajani and MEPs who sit on the parliament’s LIBE committee.

In her letter to Mr Tajani, Dr Dalli urged the EP president to reconsider former PN leader Simon Busuttil's role as an EP representative on a panel scrutinising European Court of Justice nominees.