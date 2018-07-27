MCAST educators to get salary increase through new collective agreement

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Educators at MCAST are to receive a pay raise and better working conditions after the college and the Malta Union of Teachers signed a new collective agreement.



The renewed package includes “substantial increase” in salaries, together with an improvement to their working conditions which includes the recognition of the roles of technicians, career advisors, counsellors and learning support assistants.



The agreement also stipulates that work-based learning will become a central pedagogical medium to ensure that the content taught is relevant in the working world.



Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said that for students to receive the best level of education, staff cannot be ignored.



He also called for a “change in culture” in the way people valued the education offered at MCAST, insisting that this was no less than that on offer at other institutions.



“Other institutions should aspire to be like MCAST. The future of education is in the developing of skills, values and competencies that are needed in the working world. Good education is not just about certificates,” Mr Bartolo said.



On his part, MUT president Marco Bonnici said that discussions on the agreement had been underway for over a year and a half, noting that at times this was not an easy feat.