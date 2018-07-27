Hold-up at Tarxien convenience store
Thief was armed with a knife
Updated 4.20pm - Smash-and-grab attempt in Birkirkara
A thief brandishing a knife walked into a grocery store in Tarxien on Friday afternoon and got away before police arrived on the scene.
The hold-up happened at around 3.45pm at a Convenience Store in Santa Monica street, police said.
Police were unable to say whether anybody was injured in the incident.
In a separate incident which happened at roughly the same time, police were called to Naxxar road, Birkirkara following reports that a person had tried to smash a shop window.
Nobody was hurt and nothing was stolen in the incident, police said.