Hold-up at Tarxien convenience store

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 4.20pm - Smash-and-grab attempt in Birkirkara

A thief brandishing a knife walked into a grocery store in Tarxien on Friday afternoon and got away before police arrived on the scene.

The hold-up happened at around 3.45pm at a Convenience Store in Santa Monica street, police said.

Police were unable to say whether anybody was injured in the incident.

In a separate incident which happened at roughly the same time, police were called to Naxxar road, Birkirkara following reports that a person had tried to smash a shop window.

Nobody was hurt and nothing was stolen in the incident, police said.

Police at Naxxar road. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police at the Naxxar road store. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli