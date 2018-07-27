Private garden in Sliema stripped of planning protection after just five months

An NGO has expressed shock at the Planning Authority's decision to de-schedule a large Sliema garden forming part of a 19th century building which has been earmarked for development.

The townhouse, named as Trafalgar House, at the intersection of St Vincent and Carmel streets, is facing the construction of an additional three storeys to make way for a new boutique hotel. The planning application also foresees the development of four levels of apartments in the back garden of the townhouse - just five months after the same PA had scheduled the same gardens.

The proposal in the garden includes the construction of garages at basement level and the construction of apartments over four floors and a recessed floor.

"Whenever the Planning Authority acts in a positive manner in the preservation of our built heritage, by scheduling property and gardens, we rightfully praise it. But this absurd de-scheduling by stealth gives us the impression that the public is being ridiculed with the protected status being taken away at whim and with no transparency,” Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar legal adviser Claire Bonello said.

FAA is appealing the PA's decision and has warned about the implications of touching one of Sliema's most historic houses.

Trafalgar House (left) is believed to lie in an area where public air raid shelters are known to exist.

FAA said the property proposed for development is of historic and architectural significance and is situated within the Urban Conservation Area of Sliema. The proposed development also lies in an area where public air raid shelters are known to exist. Any development may lead to accidental discoveries that may pose a threat to the cultural heritage.

Eyebrows were raised after the PA decided to de-schedule the garden through the Government Gazette of June 1, just four months after scheduling it.

FAA called for a public consultation process and accused the PA of not acting in a transparent manner.



It said the non-transparent reversal of the garden scheduling raised suspicions about the process and called on the PA to revoke its own decision.

"We believe in the introduction of incentives and schemes for the owners of scheduled property just as strongly as we believe in a transparent and just planning process. This is why FAA is appealing this odd de-scheduling of a historic and very rare garden in an urban area," Dr Bonello said.