From Mrieħel to Marsa, fireworks to force major road closures this weekend

As fireworks colour the sky this weekend, some motorists may end up colouring their language as they navigate multiple road closures.

A good number of main thoroughfares will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday evenings to enable fireworks to be let off as part of the celebrations of the feast of Santa Venera.

The police said in a statement on Friday that on Saturday between 9.30 and 11pm and on Sunday between 6.30 and 11.30pm, the following roads will be closed:

• Mrieħel Bypass - in the direction of the Santa Venera tunnels and in the direction of the Mrieħel Bypass;

• Marsa Bypass - from near Triq Aldo Moro in Marsa to the hill next to the Mounted Police (Triq Aldo Moro is to remain open);

• Marsa Bypass - in the direction of the Santa Venera tunnels and in the direction of the Mrieħel Bypass;

• Regional Road - from near the former St Philip’s Hospital, southbound in the direction of the Marsa Bypass, including the Santa Venera tunnels;

• St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera and part of St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun; and

• Cannon Road, Santa Venera.