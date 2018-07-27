Caruana Galizia family slams English PEN

A memorial at the Bidnija site where Ms Caruana Galizia was killed. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family have asked writers’ society English PEN to refrain from being part of campaigns for justice for the slain journalist, Salil Tripathi, chair of the PEN International Writers in Prison Committee said.

Ms Caruana Galizia’s family criticised the board of English PEN after it failed to cut ties with deputy chair of the firm Mischon de Reya Anthony Julius as a trustee.

The law firm had “sought to cripple Ms Caruana Galizia financially with action in UK courts,” the family said.

“This is a distressing moment, and we would like to reiterate PEN International’s firm commitment to the defence of the right to freedom of expression and of free media,” PEN International president Jennifer Clement said.

PEN said it had carried out “a careful internal investigation” and that it found no reason to invite Dr Julius to stand down as a trustee.

“Dr Julius was invited to stand for election because he had given considerable support to English PEN in recent years, having offered pro bono assistance in our work with writers and journalists at risk,” the board of English PEN said.

In reaction, Matthew Caruana Galizia, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son, said “the shock and disgust with which journalists and writers all over the world reacted to English PEN’s decision is something that’s surprised even me”.

“We all feel as though the organisation has abandoned the defence of free expression to serve as a platform for Mischon de Reya Anthony Julius,” Mr Caruana Galizia said.

Mr Tripathi said English PEN respected the family’s decision and that other PEN centres would remain committed to campaigning for justice for Ms Caruana Galizia.

He insisted that all the 150 PEN centres were fully autonomous, with independent governance and decision-making structures.

Ms Clement said the organisation remained firmly committed to protecting writers from abuses.

“We see more and more that legal processes are chilling free speech,” Ms Clement said.

“We need to look deeply, as an organisation, at what more we can do to combat new threats and the potential conflicts of interest in relation to our governance.”