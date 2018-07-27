Advert
Child, 12, among two injured in San Ġwann traffic collision

Woman and child rushed to Mater Dei Hospital

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A woman and child were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday morning after they were hurt in a traffic collision in San Ġwann.

Police said the collision happened at around 11am on Bellavista Road, when a Leyland truck driven by a 43-year-old man living in Mellieħa collided with a Toyota Vitz.

The Toyota's driver, a 34-year-old from Gżira, and her 12-year-old passenger were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing. 

 

