Child, 12, among two injured in San Ġwann traffic collision
Woman and child rushed to Mater Dei Hospital
A woman and child were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday morning after they were hurt in a traffic collision in San Ġwann.
Police said the collision happened at around 11am on Bellavista Road, when a Leyland truck driven by a 43-year-old man living in Mellieħa collided with a Toyota Vitz.
The Toyota's driver, a 34-year-old from Gżira, and her 12-year-old passenger were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.