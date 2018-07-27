200kg of suspected cannabis found inside fruit vans

The suspected cannabis resin was found inside a van carrying fruit. Photo: Malta Police

Three men are in police custody after being caught with 200kg of cannabis and cannabis resin hidden inside two separate vans carrying fruit.

Photo: Malta Police

The three, aged 28, 30 and 31, were caught by drug squad officers on Thursday night. Inside the two vans, officers found 100kg of cannabis and 100kg of cannabis resin.

One of the suspects is a local from San Ġwann, with the other two Italian nationals from Sicily, police said in a statement. All three are being held for questioning.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the case.

It is police’s second significant cannabis operation drug squad within a matter of weeks. Late last month, officers arrested two men after finding 84kg of cannabis hidden inside a furniture van.