Advert
Friday, July 27, 2018, 06:07 by John Guillaumier, St Julian’s

Unanswered prayers

Photo: Tony Gentile/Reuters

Photo: Tony Gentile/Reuters

The recent meeting of Pope Francis with religious leaders at Bari to pray with them for peace in the Middle East left me with a sense of déjà vu.

I witnessed a similar meeting in 1986, when Pope John Paul met with religious leaders at Assisi to pray with them for peace in the Middle East. A year later, instead of peace there was a violent Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Much worse was to follow: the rise of Al-Qaeda and Daesh and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

On Easter Sunday 2013, Pope Francis prayed for peace in Syria in front of a worldwide audience. His prayers were ‘answered’ by an escalation of the war in Syria.

In 2014, the Pope invited the Israeli and Palestinian leaders for a prayer meeting at the Vatican. The outcome of this prayer meeting was an embarrassment for Pope Francis and a disappointment for those who believe in the alleged ‘efficacy’ of prayer. Hardly had a month passed before a brutal and destructive war broke out between Israel and Hamas.

That highly-publicised, high-profile prayer meeting has come and gone and no lasting peace in the Middle East has ever resulted from the Pope’s prayers.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Divine traction

  2. Frustrated commuters

  3. George V ‘conspiracy’

  4. Save the trees

  5. Public danger

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed