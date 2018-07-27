Public danger

On July 9, a couple of accidents took place during the horse racing activity organised in Republic Street, Victoria. I never understood why these horse races do not take place in the spacious racecourse which is found on the way to Nadur.

Considering the fuss usually connected to health and safety issues, what is the reason why the same issues are not discussed when it comes to race courses in public places? Is there enough goodwill to transfer these race-courses from the public spaces and pedestrian areas of our towns and villages to their rightful place?

Is it also not already a headache for drivers to arrive at their destination whenever such traditions are taking place? Or is it the case that in the name of tradition, all other issues are set aside?

I hope that the powers that be make it a point to settle this issue once and for all. What happened to ad majorem popoli commoditatem and the notion of the greater good?