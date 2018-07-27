Beware freak waves

I was swimming in Gozo with some friends recently and experienced a very unpleasant situation.

The incident took place in the small inlet just under the ‘Rook’. I believe it’s called Qbajjar.

At about 12.30pm, as we were preparing to leave, a series of waves literally battered the beach. It hardly gave us time to reach safety, losing various items of clothing, shoes etc. The phenomenon happened so fast and lasted about five minutes.

A local woman was sitting close by and I overheard her speak to another person telling her that this always happens. Great show of humanity that was, I thought. Was it not her duty to alert unsuspecting swimmers?

Also, there was a notice board saying to be careful of waves between 5pm and 6pm but not mentioning freak waves. Rather vague I thought.

I think the Żebbuġ local council should do something about the poor information provided as this could lead to people not only losing their shoes but their lives.