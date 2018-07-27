Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 27

Sime Vrsaljko is closing in on a move to Inter from Atletico Madrid.

Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News understands.



4.15pm Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News is reporting.

The Turkish club need a new goalkeeper after selling Fabri to Fulham for close to £5m last week.

Mignolet is potentially available after the Reds signed Alisson in a world-record £67m deal for a goalkeeper earlier this month.

3.50pm Leonardo Bonucci’s agent reportedly met Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Friday.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, the meeting was used to ‘assess the feasibility’ of Bonucci returning to Juve.

However, the Sky Sport journalist warns there is still ‘distance’ over the players involved in the deal and a fee for the defender.

Despite Gonzalo Higuain being touted as a Milan target, Di Marzio believes the Rossoneri are ‘cold’ on the idea of bringing in the striker as they ‘would like’ Mattia Caldara in exchange.

3.24pm Monaco have signed midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow.

The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer.

3.21pm It is reported that Elseid Hysaj could soon sign a new contract to remain at Napoli, ending speculation over his future.

The Albania full-back has been linked with a move away from the Partenopei this summer, with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea said to be interested.

However, Corriere dello Sport claims that the 24-year-old is close to agreeing to remain with the Azzurri.

As part of the terms of the extension, the former Empoli man is poised to remove a release clause that exists in his current deal – although the Italian daily does not state the exact figure.

3.06pm Youssouf Sabaly is set to undergo a medical at Napoli today before completing a €15m transfer from Bordeaux.

Corriere del Mezzogiorno reports that the Partenopei have had a bid for the 25-year-old accepted by the French club.

As such, the Senegal international will fly out to Italy, where he is expected to have his medical this afternoon.

3.05pm French daily L’Equipe accuses super-agent Mino Raiola of deliberate lies as Mario Balotelli’s future appears to be in limbo.

The Italy and Nice forward is currently at the centre of an ongoing transfer saga, with Marseille interested in securing his signature.

However, negotiations between the clubs have encountered numerous problems, with Raiola reportedly keen for his client to move elsewhere so he can secure a high commission fee.

Marseille are said to have agreed personal terms with the player, but they are unwilling to pay Raiola.

2.50pm It is reported that Miralem Pjanic looks like staying at Juventus, with the Old Lady set to offer him a new contract until 2022.

The Bosnian has been linked with a move to leading clubs around Europe this summer, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona all rumoured to be interested in his services.

However, Corriere dello Sport suggests the trio have been put off making a bid by Juve’s €100m valuation of the player.

2.45pm Roma confirm they have loaned forward Gregoire Defrel to Sampdoria for the 2018-19 season.

As part of the deal, the Blucerchiati will also have the option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis next summer.

Though French, Defrel has spent the entirety of his career in Italian football, with spells at Parma, Foggia, Cesena and Sassuolo prior to joining the Giallorossi.

2.41pm Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen has joined Werder Bremen after spending just a year at English Premier League side Everton, both clubs announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old, a former captain at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, moved to Everton before the start of last season but failed to establish himself, making just 16 appearances across all competitions.

"We're happy to have found exactly the player we were looking for," Werder Chief Executive Frank Baumann told the club's website

2.37pm Following their double swoop for Joaquin Correa and Milan Badelj, Lazio will reportedly turn their attention to signing one of Lucas Perez or Wesley.

The Biancocelesti are said to be on the verge of signing Correa from Sevilla in a deal worth €19m, although it remains unclear whether the transfer will be permanent or an initial loan with an option to buy.

The Rome club are also said to have won the race to sign Croatian Badelj, who is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Fiorentina.

And Corriere dello Sport reports that Lazio are set to continue their busy last few days in the market by looking for a further attacking reinforcement.

2.27pm West Ham are close to agreeing the £10m transfer of Pedro Obiang to Sampdoria.

2.22pm Chelsea have made England No 1 Jordan Pickford their main transfer target if, as expected, Thibaut Courtois moves to Real Madrid in this window, SSN understands.

Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland are among the possible replacements at Stamford Bridge, but we’ve been told this afternoon that Pickford ranks above both of them on Chelsea’s wanted list.

Everton are likely to resist any approach for the man they signed for £30m from Sunderland last summer and who still has four years left on his deal. He was Everton’s Player of the Year last season in both the awards voted for by fans and his teammates.

Chelsea have yet to make a formal approach to Everton and tere’s been no comment from either club so far.

2.12pm Man Utd and Spurs remain far apart in their valuation of a deal for Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky sources.

SSN understands United are interested in the Belgium international, with Spurs pricing the defender in excess of £50m.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his current contract, with an option for a one-year extension that includes a £25m release clause for next summer, but talks over a new deal have continued to stall.

At this stage, sources understand United forward Anthony Martial, who has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave, is unlikely to end up at Spurs despite the club's long-standing interest in him, meaning United would need to meet the full asking price for Alderweireld.

However, United do not share Spurs' valuation of a player with a year left on his current contract.

1.51pm Chelsea officials have travelled to Italy to meet their Juventus counterparts and try to seal a deal for £40m-rated defender Daniele Rugani, according to reports in The Times.

The Italy international centre back, 23, is contracted to the Serie A champions until the summer of 2021.

1.35pm It is reported that Atletico Madrid have agreed to allow Croatian full-back Sime Vrsaljko to move to Inter.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 26-year-old will head to San Siro on an initial year-long loan deal, with the Nerazzurri having the option to sign him outright next summer.

The Milan club will pay a fee of €8m for the loan part of the deal, with a further €18m due if they opt to make the transfer permanent.

Vrsaljko has enjoyed a successful 2018. As well as featuring prominently in Croatia’s run to this summer’s World Cup final, he helped Atleti win the Europa League at the end of last season, beating Marseille in the final.

9.30pm Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta says “nothing concrete has arrived from Chelsea and Milan” for Gonzalo Higuain.

The striker is expected to leave the Bianconeri this summer, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forcing him down the pecking order.

“I won’t deny that with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo we’ve got a quality attacking department that’s a bit crowded,” Marotta admitted on Sky.

“We’ll evaluate things with Higuain, but nothing concrete has arrived from Chelsea and Milan.”

9pm Roma reportedly want Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina, after missing out on Malcom to Barcelona.

The Giallorossi had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for the winger, and had even scheduled a medical in the capital.

Malcom never boarded his flight to Italy though, and it soon emerged that Barça had hijacked the deal.

Sporting director Monchi promised someone “as good or even better” than the 21-year-old would arrive instead, and La Repubblica believes they want to sign Chiesa.

8.25pm Sven Goran Eriksson has agreed a deal in principle to take over as head coach of Iraq, according to Sky sources.

The Swede held positive talks with Iraqi FA officials in Istanbul last week.

Eriksson’s representative Saif Rubie says he has a couple of other options and will make his final decision in the next week.

7.58pm Watford are interested in Mexico international defender Diego Reyes, according to Sky sources.

However, no formal offer has been made for the player so far.

Reyes is a free agent after he ran down his contract at Porto.

Newcastle and West Ham are two of a number of Premier League clubs who have also made an offer for the centre back.

7.34pm Earlier today, Italian coach Enrico Piccioni arrived in Malta as he is expected to take up Mosta's post ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

He has already coached the Blues during the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 season, for 27 games.

7.23pm Lazio President Claudio Lotito insists Sergej Milinkovic-Savic isn’t “up for sale” and can only leave for “a ridiculous offer”.

The Serbian has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but the Aquile won’t let him leave for less than €120m.

“We never put him up for sale,” Lotito insisted, speaking to RMC Sport.

“We’re waiting for offers without having to worry about selling him. He didn’t perform below expectations in the World Cup, he was put into a role that wasn’t his own.

“He’s not for sale, then of course anything can be sold, but only for a ridiculous offer.”

6.37pm Juventus have officially confirmed the sale with a buyback clause of Rolando Mandragora to Udinese, for a transfer fee of €20m

The young midfielder joined the Bianconeri in January 2016, before being loaned out to Pescara and Crotone.

He made his Italy debut last month in the 1-0 defeat to France, but has been unable to carve out a place in Turin.

5.15pm Gerson insists he is committed to Fiorentina after he was forced to apologise for a trip back to Rome.

“I apologise for yesterday, I went to Rome for a family problem but now everything’s fine,” he explained.

“I’m available. I’m very happy to be here as a Fiorentina player. I have to improve and give everything to the team. I have to do well, even better than I did last season.

“I feel good in central midfield and out wide. I’m available to the Coach. When the chance came to join Fiorentina, I immediately said ‘yes’ because they’re a great team, with a great Coach.

“Return to Roma? I must only think about doing well with this shirt, then we’ll see what happens.”

4.45pm Juventus new boy Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been given a two-year prison sentence for tax fraud but will not serve any time.

According to EFE, Agencia Tributaria - the tax agency in Spain - approved the sentence, which also carries a €19m fine.

However, the Portuguese is not expected to spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to four tax crimes, committed during his spell with Real Madrid.

The four crimes would have been committed between 2011 and 2014, with the No 7 allegedly defrauding the Spanish state out of €1.39m, €1.66m, €3.2m and €8.5m in each of those years.

4.15pm Inter are reportedly closing in on a €25m deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsajlko.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Vrsaljko’s desire to sign for Inter has forced Atleti into releasing him.

The broadcaster explains Inter are on the verge of clinching an €8m loan for the Croatian, with a €17m option to buy.

3.45pm Alex Ferguson sent his first video message to the Manchester United fans since recovering from a brain haemorrhage.

The Scottish manager is currently continuing his rehabilitation and has promised to watch the Red Devils in action later on in the season.

3.15pm Gennaro Gattuso said that Carlos Bacca is free to leave Milan.

The Colombian striker recently revealed he would prefer to prolong his spell back in La Liga, having spent last season on loan at Villarreal, and Gattuso made it clear he did not want the striker hanging around if his heart was not at San Siro.

“I have no problem with him,” he said after the Rossoneri’s penalties defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

“I’ve never coached him and he has a contract with Milan. Thirty-one will be at Milanello, where my staff are waiting for him.

“I know he wants to play in Spain again. There are rules to respect and [there must be] a desire to stay at the club.

“I won’t force anyone to stay. When I come back to Italy, I’ll talk to him and see. If he wants to stay then great, otherwise it’s better if he leaves.”

2.45pm Serie B club Spezia have completed the signing of Sveinn Aaron Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Barcelona man Eidur.

The 20-year-old, who is a former Iceland U19 international, moves to Italy from Icelandic club Breidablik.

He has previously spent time as a youth player at Barcelona, while his father played for the Camp Nou side’s first team.

Having since returned to his homeland, Gudjohnsen Jr now joins the club who finished last season tenth in Italy’s second tier.

2.15pm Chelsea are keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, the Independent is reporting.

However, the Blues face competition from Man Utd and Real Madrid, although the Serbian would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

1.45pm Corriere dello Sport reports that Bayern Munich will allow Arturo Vidal to join Inter, provided the offer is right.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with the Chilean midfielder as they look to boost their squad ahead of their Champions League return this season.

And the Italian daily claims that the German champions, who had been hesitant as to whether to allow the midfielder to leave, have now decided to listen to offers.

Having decided to take Thiago Alcantara and Renato Sanches off the market, the Bundesliga club now view 31-year-old as dispensable.

1.15pm Jose Mourinho is urging Man Utd's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to tie up a deal for Harry Maguire, according to reports in the Sun.

However, Leicester may demand £60m for the England international defender.

12.45pm Gazzetta dello Sport reports that negotiations between Juventus and Milan have hit a stumbling block over the potential swap involving Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara.

Reports in Italy this week have heavily linked Rossoneri captain Bonucci, who only joined from the Old Lady last summer, with a sensational return to Turin.

He has also been touted for a move to English Premier League side Manchester United, but it appears the 31-year-old’s preference would be for a reunion with Max Allegri.

In Bonucci’s place, the San Siro club appear to want promising young defender Caldara, who has just returned to Juve following a successful two-year loan at Atalanta.

The Bianconeri do not particularly want to lose the 24-year-old, although they would not be able to offer him guaranteed first-team football at this stage.

According to Gazzetta, a swap deal could best suit all parties but negotiations have slowed.

Newcastle have completed the signing of defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna on a three-year deal.

12.15pm It is reported that Lazio are on the verge of striking a deal to sign Joaquin Correa from Sevilla.

According to Il Messaggero, the Biancocelesti are set to bring in the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to sign him permanently next summer for a fee of €20m.

The Argentine winger made 39 appearances for the La Liga club last season, scoring seven goals and claiming six assists.

It is claimed he will earn €2.4m a season at the Rome club, where he is expected to fill the void left by Felipe Anderson’s departure to West Ham United.

11.45am Sky Italia is reporting that Alvaro Morata would accept a move to Milan, but Chelsea are asking for €65-70m.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign a top striker this summer, and have also been linked with Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus.

Tonight transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on his Sky show that new Rossoneri general manager Leonardo has contacted Morata’s entourage.

The former Juve striker is keen to return to Italy and would accept the move, but the Blues would have to lower their €65-70m asking price.

11.30am Chelsea have signed 38-year-old former England goalkeeper Rob Green to a one-year contract as back-up for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero, the Premier League club have said.

Green, who also played for West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City, was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season having made just one League Cup appearance.

11.15am Jose Mourinho has confirmed Matteo Darmian wants to leave Manchester United but the club is yet to receive an acceptable offer.

The 28-year-old has entered the last year of his United contract but is eager to return to Italy amid interest from Juventus, Napoli and Internazionale. Although the Premier League transfer window closes on August 9, United are free to sell players to overseas clubs until August 31.

Darmian’s situation is complicated by Antonio Valencia’s injury, though. The United captain has returned to England with a torn calf and will be unavailable for the league opener against Leicester on August 10, while new full-back signing Diogo Dalot is sidelined until September.

11.05am David Silva admits his latest contract at Man City will probably be his last at the club but says he wouldn't join a Premier League rival.

Silva signed a one-year contract extension at City last season to keep him at the club until 2020.

"When I finish my contract with Manchester City I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different," he said.

"I don't know yet but I won't play for another club in England.

"People always love me in England, it's been eight years - very successful years, and the football we've played has been very attractive. English people love that type of football - those type of games. And that's why I'm so happy here."

Marco Botta, Tarxien Rainbows new signing.

9.41pm BOV Premier League side Tarxien Rainbows unveiled Marco Botta earlier today.

The 21-year-old joins the Rainbows as Jose Borg is looking to bolster the defensive department with his valuable versatility as he is able to play as both central defender and right back.

Botta started off in Lazio youth system, and eventually played for the Primavera sides of Frosinone and Ascoli.

In Malta, he already spent a season with Sliema U-19's while during the 2017/2018 campaign, he played for Naxxar in the top-flight.

9.34pm Ciro Immobile is ready to renew his Lazio contract - “we’ll do everything as soon as possible”.

The striker has been linked with a move away after finishing at joint top-scorer in Serie A last season, but today he confirmed he’ll stay with the Aquile.

“When you’re doing so well and scoring so many goals it’s normal that there will be interest,” Immobile said in a Press conference this evening.

“I stayed calmly, I’m happy and proud of what I did. The President [Claudio Lotito], the sporting director [Igli Tare] and I know how things are.

“It was them who called me, each of us trusts the other and I’m happy here. I signed a new contract in November, it’s a source of pride for me to re-do the contract after 10 months.

“The sporting director has some work to do now, but as soon as we’re free we’re counting on doing everything. He and the President are men of their word, so we’ll do everything as soon as possible.”

9.05pm Milan and Juventus are said to be discussing a swap deal involving Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci, but each is also demanding a transfer fee.

Reports have emerged in recent days that Bonucci wants to return to Turin, just 12 months after leaving to become Rossoneri captain.

Now Sky is reporting that the two clubs are discussing a swap, which would see Caldara move to San Siro and the Diavolo skipper head the other way.

However, Juve insist that Milan should pay a transfer fee as well as offering Bonucci, while the Rossoneri want a fee as well as Caldara.

8.34pm The agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro says “there’s been no contact” with Milan, but there are “interesting opportunities” in the Premier League.

The Italian international looks certain to leave the Bianconeri this summer, with Leicester City and West Ham United believed to be interested.

“The situation hasn’t changed substantially,” Carlo Volpi told SpazioJ.

“There are possibilities that we’re evaluating with the player and with the club. We’re thinking about what the best solution could be.

“The Premier League? There are some interesting opportunities…

“The club has always behaved very well with Stefano, and he’d very happily stay at Juventus. Leaving the Bianconeri would be a very difficult choice, both because of the size of the club and the fact Stefano reached a high level here.

“We’re evaluating things, it won’t be a choice that’s made in the next few days. If Stefano leaves it’ll be because he wants a new challenge, and maybe to find more space.

“Milan? There’s been no contact.”

8.15pm Milan have officially confirmed that Leonardo has returned to the club as general manager.

The Brazilian is a former Rossoneri player and Coach, and was previously sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain.

With Elliott Management taking over from former owner Yonghong Li it was reported that Leonardo would return, and that has now been officially confirmed by the club.

“The new AC Milan course continues with with the appointment of Leonardo De Araujo ("Leonardo") as General Manager of the technical-sporting area,” a statement confirmed.

8pm Paris St-Germain have confirmed the departure of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan with West Brom, has joined Lokomotiv Moscow on loan.

7.50pm Aston Villa have released a statement to say manager Steve Bruce will be staying.

"Aston Villa can confirm manager Steve Bruce has met majority owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and will continue as manager with their full support," reads the statement.

There had been speculation that Thierry Henry was being lined up to replace Bruce.

7.35pm Wolves have signed Jonny Castro on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old full-back moves to Molineux immediately after joining Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Celta Vigo.

He has signed a six-year deal with Atletico, having made over 200 senior appearances for Celta.

7.20pm Brighton have completed the club-record signing of winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

The 24-year-old Iran international has signed a five-year contract and we understand the fee to be around £17m.

7pm Inter are working hard to sign a right-back, with Sime Vrsaljko and Matteo Darmian’s agents working to convince Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri are keen to strengthen at full-back, as Joao Cancelo has joined Juventus after last season’s loan spell.

The issue is that the Beneamata can only offer a loan with option to buy, as they must be mindful of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Vrsaljko is the top target, with Inter offering around €6m for a loan, making it extremely unlikely that they wouldn’t sign the Croatian outright.

His agent is working, Sky Italia reports, to convince Atleti to accept the offer, while Darmian remains the backup option.

6.40pm Fluminense have announced the signing of Atalanta striker Bryan Cabezas, on loan with an option to buy.

The Ecuadorian joined the Orobici in the summer of 2016, and has had loan spells with Avellino and Panathinaikos.

He had agreed a deal to return to Independiente on loan in January, but a mistranslation in the contract which changed his name to “Heads” throughout made the deal void.

Now it has been announced that the 21-year-old will continue his career in Brazil.

Brighton look set to break their club record to sign Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who was the highest scorer in the Eredvisie last season with 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar



6.20pm Brighton look set to break their club record to sign Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 24-year old, who was the highest scorer in the Eredvisie last season with 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar, arrived last night from Paris and has completed a medical.

He’ll be Brighton’s most expensive signing, although we understand reports of a £20m deal are wide of the mark, with the fee expected to be closer to £17m.

6.05pm Crystal Palace have made a €10m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.

The Frenchman had spent his entire career at Lyon before moving to the Giallorossi for €5m last summer.

The 29-year-old served as a backup to captain Daniele De Rossi, making 16 Serie A appearances last season.

5.45pm Barcelona are sending an official to Finland on Thursday to watch West Ham’s highly-rated teenager Domingos Quina play in the U19 European Championship semi-finals.

SkySports is understand Barca will discuss the possibility of a deal to sign the Portugal youngsters, who has been impressing scouts during the tournament.

5.30pm Atalanta have officially confirmed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic, on loan with an option to buy.

The Croatian, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Milan, signed for the Blues in 2014 but has never actually played for the club, with loan spells at Elche and Monaco as well as the Rossoneri and Spartak Moscow.

His latest loan move will take him to Bergamo, with the Orobici officially confirming his signing this afternoon.

5.10pm Liverpool youngster Allan has signed a contract extension and joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old is yet make a first-team appearance for the Reds and has previously spent time on loan at SJK in Finland, St Truiden in Belgium, German club Hertha Berlin and Apoel Limssol in Cyprus.

4.45pm Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is in talks over move to Paris Saint-Germain, says Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"At the moment there is no direct contact between the clubs. But there is contact between his agents and PSG. We have to wait, if we could find a basis for a transfer," he said.

"Now we have to wait and see whether at the end of the day we find a basis on which we can agree on a transfer. We have to find a transfer fee that would be acceptable for both."

4.15pm Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has acknowledged that the club are in a battle with Everton to sign Yerry Mina.

But Aulas believes Mina will not sign for a club outside of the Champions League...

"I have in my mind one example where we are in a battle with Everton.

“If we think about the same player then he told me that he would prefer for us than playing for a club that doesn't play the Champions League."

3.50pm Former England goalkeeper Rob Green is due to begin a medical at Chelsea today ahead of signing a year-long deal.

The 38-year-old, whose last appearance was in a Carabao Cup first-round match for Leeds against Newport in August 2017, has agreed terms at Stamford Bridge.

Green spent last season at Huddersfield but did not make a first-team appearance and left when his contract expired at the end of the campaign.

He is widely expected to take on the role of Chelsea's third-choice keeper as back-up to Thibault Courtois and Willy Caballero.

3.30pm Aaron Ramsey admits he is uncertain about his Arsenal future, with his agent locked in negotiations over a new deal.

3pm Juventus could reportedly offer €90m plus Marko Pjaca to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but only if they sell Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Serbian midfielder, but have been put off by the Biancocelesti’s €150m asking price.

However, it has been speculated that they’d sell Pjanic if Manchester City or one of his other suitors were to offer over €100m.

According to Corriere di Torino, SMS is the top alternative to the Bosnian, and the Old Lady is prepared to offer €90m plus Marko Pjaca

2.30pm Newcastle have activated the £3m release clause of Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar.

Swiss international is due on Tyneside for a medical later today.

Newcastle are looking to replace Chancel Mbemba, who they sold to Porto for £7m last week.

2pm Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie will join Dutch side Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Dutch international returns to Feyenoord, where he made 155 appearances over four years, before arriving at St Mary's in 2015.

Last season, Clasie was away on loan at Club Brugge and helped them win the Belgian first division title.

Clasie has made 49 appearances for Southampton but manager Mark Hughes has opted against bringing him back into his first-team plans ahead of the new season.

1.30pm Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms his club are close to signing Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven.

The Colombian full-back has been heavily linked with the Partenopei in recent weeks and it now appears a matter of time before he is confirmed as a San Paolo player.

“I think that we are now in the closing minutes. We are negotiating,” film producer De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The strange thing is that we are currently negotiating with two players at the same time who play in the same role.”

1pm Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus will only allow Daniele Rugani to join Chelsea if the Blues also make an offer for Gonzalo Higuain.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge throughout this summer’s transfer window, with Maurizio Sarri a huge admirer of his ability.

It is thought that the 23-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the London club, reportedly on double the wages he currently earns at Juve.

However, the Italian daily claims that the Old Lady also want Chelsea to bid for Higuain, who looks set to leave following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

12.30pm Atletico Madrid have announced the sign