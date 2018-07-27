Hospitality all the way at Delicata’s Wine Fest

“Roll out the red carpet whenever you can” the Delicata team must have been thinking as this year’s 17th edition of the winery’s Classic Wine Festival sees the introduction of a priority lane facility for festival revellers.

Indeed, while the cash stands outside the gardens remain open as usual, this time you can also purchase your wine coin filled purse and souvenir glass in advance from the comfort of your smartphone or internet device – at no extra charge.

This is a new online pre-payment convenience which saves festival enthusiasts time queuing at Malta’s most popular annual wine event. It allows you to collect your wine coins and glass directly from the special online priority lane right outside the festival venue and go straight on through to your favourite Delicata wines.

The online booking process is swift and easy. Simply settle the standard fee of €15 via the Delicata website. You will receive a booking confirmation by e-mail which you’re asked to print off and bring along. Then, on the evening, just collect your wine coins and festival wine glass from the dedicated online priority lane.

As always, the Delicata Classic Wine Festival takes place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, from August 9 to 12, every evening from 7pm till midnight. Entrance to the gardens is free. But to sample wine one is required to purchase a purse of wine coins and a bespoke festival glass.

For more information and online priority pre-payments point to the fully-operational and secure winery visit www.delicata.com.