What happened on... July 27

10 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, July 27, 2008

Leo Brincat urges delegates to oust Jason Micallef

Former Labour finance minister Leo Brincat is openly urging party delegates not to vote for general secretary Jason Micallef in next week’s election of party executives, saying the MLP must avoid making such “risky and counterproductive choices”.

In a letter published in this newspaper today, Mr Brincat does not mention Mr Micallef by name, but he speaks of a particular exchange which, several Labour sources say, took place between him and the general secretary.

“When I recently expressed my opinion (and that of many delegates who have supported Joseph Muscat throughout the leadership campaign), to a key official, that his position had become untenable in the wake of the electoral defeat analysis report, I was impolitely told that when the time comes and I am proven wrong I should not even bother to congratulate him,” Mr Brincat writes.

“This is the kind of arrogance that I hope delegates will push aside,” he continues.

Mr Brincat also says that some of the arguments put forward by certain incumbents to try to hang on to their post “offend one’s intelligence”.

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, July 27, 1993

PBS-GWU agreement on Xandir employees

Xandir Malta employees yesterday approved an agreement reached between the General Workers’ Union and the Public Broadcasting Services on their transfer from Telemalta to PBS, which has taken over state broadcasting from Telemalta.

The agreement is to be signed by the union and the Minister of Youth and the Arts, Michael Frendo, today.

In a secret vote, 125 of the employees at the union meeting voted in favour of the agreement, 28 against and four abstained.

Poor film facilities hit comedy production

Film facilities in Malta have received mixed reaction from the producers of a planned comedy series, Alessio.

The Maltese pilot production written by Marie Angelique Caruana, took two weeks to film at locations around the island and featured Maltese and English actors.

But the show’s director said that although the local help was good, Maltese film facilities left a lot to be desired.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, July 27, 1968

GWU strike fails to disrupt business

Public and air transport operated almost as usual yesterday, and the majority of business establishments and shops in Valletta and elsewhere, as well as banks, were open to serve customers. The Action Committee of the General Workers’ Union yesterday called a 24-hour strike in protest against what the union claimed has been the government’s failure to ask the British government for a further revision of the London rundown agreement.

The strike was limited to GWU members and some others who stayed off work in support.

Members of six different unions were directed to report for duty as usual. The unions were the Malta Government Clerical Union, the Society of Administrative and Executive Civil Servants, the Malta Civil Servants Association, the Malta Customs Federation, the Workers and Family Union and the Union of Employed Females of the Social Action Movement.

The strike, which ends at 6am today, affected severely the commercial harbour and Malta Drydocks, while some industries and hotels were also hit. It was a normal day of duty for government departments.