The eclipse at 8.50pm. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli in Għargħur

Friday's total lunar eclipse is giving viewers the chance to feast their eyes on the longest total lunar eclipse of the century.

The silvery moon will turn a blood red and spend a 103 minutes in the Earth’s shadow, according to astronomers.

A partial eclipse started at 8.24pm with the maximum expected to be reached at 10.24pm, ending with a partial eclipse at 12.19am.

Mars is also visible underneath the moon and to the right.

The eclipse at 8.50pm. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina in Mosta