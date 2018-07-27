Tribute to ‘persuasive’ President

Photos: Office of the President

Guido de Marco, who died eight years ago, remained a model of the values one must embrace to move forward in what one believed in, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said.

Speaking at a musico-literary soiree at San Anton Palace earlier this week, she described Prof. de Marco as a “charismatic, diplomatic friend”.

“He was a gentle and professional individual who reflected the values and ethics that politicians should model,” she said.

Excerpts from his biography, The Politics of Persuasion, were read out during the event, which also included an exhibition of memorabilia and photographs taken throughout his long career.

Prof. de Marco, who died aged 79, served as President of Malta between 1999 and 2004, Cabinet minister and deputy leader of the Nationalist Party as well as president of the United Nations’ General Assembly in the period 1990-1991.

As foreign minister, Prof. de Marco had formally submitted Malta’s bid to join the European Union in 1990.

The Police Academy, which he set up to train all the officers in policing and human rights, remains a memorial of his time at the helm.

He resigned from the Nationalist Party when he was appointed President of Malta after 33 years in Parliament.

President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca (left) with Violet de Marco, wife of former president Guido de Marco.