Din L-Art Ħelwa to be sponsored by Alfred Mizzi Foundation
Three-year agreement signed between two organisations
Din L-Art Ħelwa has been given a financial boost thanks to a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.
The agreement will help the heritage organisation in its job of lobbying for environmental protection and save the nation’s patrimony through restoration projects, Din L-Art Ħelwa said in a statement announcing the sponsorship.
Executive president Maria Grazia Cassar thanked the Alfred Mizzi Foundation for their generosity and reiterated how important this support was for Din l-Art Helwa so it could widen its outreach and communicate its goals.
Alfred Mizzi Foundation trustee Julian Sammut expressed his satisfaction at being able to contribute towards Din l-Art Helwa’s work and said the foundation sought to support cultural heritage and the environment, education and the well-being of society.