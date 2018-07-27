Din L-Art Ħelwa to be sponsored by Alfred Mizzi Foundation

Alfred Mizzi Foundation trustees Albert Petrocchino and Julian Sammut, third and fifth from left, with Din l-Art Helwa officials, from left to right, secretary general Philip Mercieca, executive president Maria Grazia Cassar and former executive Simone Mizzi.

Din L-Art Ħelwa has been given a financial boost thanks to a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

The agreement will help the heritage organisation in its job of lobbying for environmental protection and save the nation’s patrimony through restoration projects, Din L-Art Ħelwa said in a statement announcing the sponsorship.

Executive president Maria Grazia Cassar thanked the Alfred Mizzi Foundation for their generosity and reiterated how important this support was for Din l-Art Helwa so it could widen its outreach and communicate its goals.

Alfred Mizzi Foundation trustee Julian Sammut expressed his satisfaction at being able to contribute towards Din l-Art Helwa’s work and said the foundation sought to support cultural heritage and the environment, education and the well-being of society.