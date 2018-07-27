Culture, history and tradition come together in Mellieħa

Mellieħa Nights – a three-day celebration of culture, history, music and tradition – kicks off today at the parish square with dance performances by the Agia Napa Traditional Dancers, musical performances by local singers and a live concert by the Spiteri Lucas Band playing songs by Abba, the Beatles and Tina Turner. The concert will also feature Maltese singers Neville Refalo, Debbie Scerri, Olivia Lewis and Richard Edward.

Celebrations will continue tomorrow and on Sunday.

Activities in the parish square include a medieval re-enactment by Project Lazzarus, followed by a mini live concert by the Ro Ho Trio Hocheifel from Adenau, Germany, musical performances by local singers and a live concert by the Paul Abela Band performing a selection of well-known Maltese songs. Singers will include Georgina, Roger Tirazona, Louisana Bartolo and Renato, accompanied by the Paul Curmi Dancers. There will also be a stand-up comedy show by Joe (Id-Dulli) and Veronica Farrugia. The Mellieħa Fireworks Association will be hosting a barbecue dinner.

Along Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street there will be a carnival parade, with the participation of 13 dance companies. At Iż-Żjara tal-Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II square there will be a children’s entertainment and animation area, including puppet shows and sing-alongs.

An artistic and local handicrafts exhibition will be held in the sanctuary’s courtyard.

A vocal concert by Vuċijiet Vittorjani from La Vittoria Band Club will be held at the shrine of Our Lady of Mellieħa, as well as another concert by the Imperial Choir from the Imperial Band Club.

Another medieval re-enactment by the Fratres in Armis Re-enactment Group will also take place at the parish square, together with musical performances by local singers and a live jazz music concert by Groove. Violinist George Curmi (Il-Pusé) and his band, with the participation of Christabelle Borg, will also feature.

There will be a grand fireworks display finale with the collaboration of the Mellieħa Fireworks Association.

Events will start at 7.30pm. More details can be obtained from the Mellieħa local council’s website at www.mellieha.gov.mt or from www.facebook.com/melliehalocalcouncil. A park and ride service will be offered from 7.30pm from the ex-Belleview area. Entrance is free.