Announcements - July 27, 2018

CAMILLERI, on July 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINE aged 99, widower of Angele (née Gera) passed away peacefully after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his children Louis and his wife Victoria, Moira widow of Richard Zammit Tabona, Walter, Nicholas and his wife Donna, Patrick, Angela and Daniel, Paul and his wife Paula, Jean and Brigitte, Josè and Patricia, Dominique and his wife Chantal, his brother Dr Louis Camilleri, his sisters Vivian Zammit Maempel and Margaret Satta, his sister-in-law Myriam Camilleri widow of Dr Giuseppe Maria Camilleri and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, July 28, at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

CONEY. On July 26, THERESA nèe Farrugia, aged 93, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Carmen and her husband George, her son John and his wife Christine, her grandchildren Jason and his partner Karen, Michael and his wife Janice, Pippa and her husband Nicholas, her great grandchildren Julia, Jake, Beppe, Emma and Alex, her carers Teresita and Maclainne, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 28, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family request, in lieu of flowers a donation will be given to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMICOLI. On July 19, JOSEPH, of Żejtun residing in Pembroke, aged 69, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mariella, his children Elaine and her husband Tony, Johann and his wife Charmaine, Jeffrey and his girlfriend Ingrid, his grandchildren Valentina, Giada, Jake and Elisa, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 28, at 8.15am for the Resurrection of Christ Church in Pembroke, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK. On July 26, NORMAN, of Paceville, aged 81, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed away peacefully after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his immediate family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Victoria née Camilleri, his daughters Jackie and her husband Peter Fleri Soler, Debbie and her husband Simon Rossi, Nikki and her husband Julian Diacono, his treasured grandchildren Michaela, Sarah, Emma, Alex, Edward, Sophie, Gaby, Lucia and Matthew, his brothers Lambert, Brian and his wife Marie, Noel and his wife Maryann, his sister Pearl and her husband John Sciberras, his in-laws, Margaret and Joe Costa, Carole and George Pace Balzan, Rita and Vincent Rizzo, and Bernardette Camilleri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday July 28, at 8am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Millennium Chapel and id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In memory of MERCEDES née Zarb, a dearly beloved mother and sister on the 15th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. David Raphaël, Claire, Anna, Michael and their families.

FIORINI – MAURICE. In loving memory of our beloved dad. Today the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Marika, Anthony and Sandra, and their families.

GATT. In loving memory of AFFIE, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father, on the 40th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by his wife Grace, his son Edgar and his wife Diana, Simone, widow of his son John, his grandchildren and their families. Dear Lord, please keep him in Your loving care forever.

SOLER – RAY. Fondest and loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by Mary Anne, Niki, Kurt, Miguel and Jacques.

