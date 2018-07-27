World shares at four-month high on EU-US trade hopes

European equities powered higher yesterday, pushing world stocks to new four-month highs after the European Union and the United States agreed to negotiate on trade, easing fears of a transatlantic trade war.

However, concerns over the slowing pace of world economic growth, the prospect of escalation in the Sino-US trade spat and some lacklustre company earnings reports prevented markets from rallying further, and Wall Street looked set for a weaker session.

In what the EU chief called a “major concession,” US President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers.

European gains were led by the continent’s auto sector, which was up more than two per cent, with Germany’s export-reliant and auto-heavy index up 1.5 per cent. Auto shares, highly vulnerable to tariff wars, have performed poorly this year, with earnings forecasts downgraded in recent months.

Gains elsewhere were more subdued and a pan-European stock index rose 0.5 per cent while the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up a quarter percent to the highest since March 16.

The equity gains pushed up government bond yields in the US and Europe, with Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, coming close to a one-month high at 0.42 per cent.

Foreign exchange markets were more cautious about seeing the EU-US announcement as a substantial breakthrough, with the euro down against the dollar and other currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. US equities opened weaker, with Nasdaq futures down the most by 0.8 per cent. That follows a 21 per cent after-hours slump in tech giant Facebook after its quarterly report.

While the transatlantic mood was improving, "this deal, along with the breakdown of a large M&A deal, leave investors fearing that the trade war has just turned even more so on China," Citi analysts told clients.

Meanwhile, a poll indicated US second quarter growth – with data due today – also would mark the peak. Trade and growth worries have already taken their toll on some companies’ bottom lines.

US automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have cut profit forecasts, while Germany’s Daimler blamed US-China tariffs for a 30 per cent drop in second-quarter profit.

With US-EU trade fears pushed into the background for now, the focus will return to central bank policy – the softer US-EU tone should help the ECB stick with its plan to gradually withdraw stimulus.

Brent crude touched a 10-day high of $74.68 per barrel, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane.