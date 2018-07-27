Shaping the landscape of blockchain development

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and 360 ​​Innovation Lab chairman Liu Wei.

Earlier this month, Liu Wei, founder of 360 Finance and chairman of 360 Innovation Lab, together with Delsk Group paid a visit to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Service Digital Economy and Innovation within the office of the Prime Minister the Silvio Schembri and other government officials at Castille.

Dr Muscat extended a warm welcome to the delegation and shed light on Malta’s strategy and vision on blockchain development. He also highlighted Malta’s leadership and potential as a pioneer in the industry. Both sides discussed Malta’s strategies and legislation related to blockchain and digital assets. 360 ​​Innovation Lab demonstrated its edges in blockchain security and related innovative technologies, which was recognised by the government. Delsk Group provides professional financial services, and acts as a bridge between potential investors from China to Malta.

360 ​​Innovation Lab is an innovation and research centre, where 360 Group operates in and incubates innovative projects on areas including; blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other tech areas. With its advantages in technologies and rich experience in the financial sector, 360 selects projects with market potential for further cooperation.

“360 Innovative Lab uses technical support, capital supply and resources matching, to develop a number of projects with strong technological background, cutting-edge product concepts, as well as high potential to innovate and grow.” Mr Liu Wei said.

The core team of 360 ​​Innovation Lab consists of experts and scholars from multinational tech companies, top venture capital companies and the global blockchain industry. Mr Liu, who previously was a founder of Ping An Ventures and Investment Director of Shanda Capital, also serves as vice president of the 360 Group. He combines his sharp perspectives in finance with 360’s advanced technology background to further facilitate the development of 360 Innovation Lab.

Delsk is a platform for cross-border investment and financial services and is committed to offering a full range of overseas business support for Chinese corporates, providing them with the most cost-effective VIP solutions. Delsk with a team of 30 people and 10-year presence in Malta, provides assistance to companies applying for blockchain-related licenses in Malta, investing in financial institutions and real estate.

According to the World Bank, Malta is considered as a developed economy and its financial sectors continue to flourish. Malta’s initiative in blockchain-related legislation and policies is now further consolidating its financial services.

On the same day of the meeting between Dr Muscat and Delsk-360 delegation, Malta Parliament passed three blockchain bills, whereby the country has taken the lead in perfecting the regulatory framework for this new technology. This is of great interest for companies that are operating in this field.

There are already a significant number of blockchain technologies, encrypted digital services and various service providers, establishing their business in Malta, including OkEX, Binance and BitBay.

Delsk and 360 Innovation Lab are encouraged by the cooperation of Malta Government which will surely facilitate all parties in the blockchain related fields and bring the whole market forward for further development. DELSK and 360 will establish entities Malta specialising in the blockchain industry. All parties agreed that blockchain technology will open up unlimited business opportunities and expressed willingness to further explore opportunities for future cooperation.