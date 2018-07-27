Summer encore of Turandot

Nina Stemme in the title role and Marco Berti as Calaf in Puccini’s Turandot.

An encore of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot will be shown at St James Cavalier today at 7pm, as part of the Met Opera in Cinema series.

Puccini’s final opera of the epic fairy tale is readapted by Franco Zeffirelli. The Metropolitan stage is transformed into a mythical ancient Chinese setting, where Nina Stemme stars as the proud princess whose riddles and word play dooms every suitor who seeks her hand.

With several genuine Chinese themes integrated with an essentially Italian score and Puccini’s lyrical melodies, this is an opera which sets itself for a mighty encounter of two cultures, where the clash of the sexes is drawn in high relief.

Tickets are available online at =http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/ or by calling the St James Cavalier box office on 2122 3200.