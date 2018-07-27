Evenings on Campus is back

From left, Joseph Galea, Corazon Mizzi and Trevor Zahra are presenting new stories and songs in Storjakanta.

The 26th edition of Evenings on Campus, which starts today and runs until September 15, includes an eclectic mixture of literature and song, comedy, dance, music and video art, science and a solar cinema under the stars.

One of the very first festivals in Malta to give space to different forms of contemporary culture through its representations of visual and performing arts, Evenings on Campus has become a regular and appreciated addition to Malta’s summer cultural life.

Storjakanta 2 will be held today and tomorrow at the main quadrangle, University of Malta. The product of an artistic collaboration between actor and director Joseph Galea, writer and illustrator Trevor Zahra and singer Corazon Mizzi, the performance promises to be a highly-entertaining evening for adults and children.

Most of the work chosen is entirely new to the audiences. Zahra’s stories form part of a book which is yet to be launched and most of the songs will be performed publicly for the first time before being included in a new album by Corazon.

Tickets may be purchased online from www.ticketline.com or at the door. The venues are accessible to wheelchair users. Free parking is available in the car parks of the University. For more information, send an e-mail to storjakanta@gmail.com or www.um. edu.mt/eveningsoncampus or call 7984 3480.