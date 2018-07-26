Explosion near American Embassy in Beijng

Woman is led away by security in Beijing.

Police officers are seen near the US embassy in Beijing.

Updated at 9.14am

A suspected "firework device" exploded outside the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday wounding the 26-year-old male suspect and no one else, police said.

The embassy, in a separate statement, described the device as a bomb. It said police had responded but did not offer further details. Police said only the suspect was wounded, suffering an injury to his hand.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

Witnesses told Reuters that they heard an explosion near the U.S. Embassy and felt tremors. One of the witnesses said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy.

Explosion outside US embassy in beijing pic.twitter.com/bjT108r4NY — guyu (@guyu) July 26, 2018

A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke close to where people line up outside the compound for visa appointments.