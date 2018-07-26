Touring van will give people chance to express their fears

Vanni has been kitted out with audiovisual capabilities, a retractable stage and a number of interactive tools. Photo: The President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society

For those who have something to say about issues such as mental health and unaffordable housing, but have not yet felt comfortable speaking their mind, a touring van will be doing the rounds, collecting feedback on the well-being of society.

Vanni, a community outreach project by the President's Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, will launch a 4.7 by 1.7 metre vehicle, kitted out with audiovisual capabilities, a retractable stage and a number of interactive tools.

The van will tour several localities, where it can serve as a platform for a team of six people from the foundation to interact with the residents.

This could take the shape of discussions, presentations, group activities, performances and other activities to facilitate dialogue.

Founded in 2014 by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the President’s Foundation has a mandate to identify, nurture and promote well-being for all. Since its inception, an integral part of its activities has been meeting people from all walks of life to identify what well-being means to them.

This feedback is then used as guidance and inspiration for the foundation’s initiatives. To date such meetings have been limited in terms of location and feasibility, many of them happening within the presidential palaces.

The outreach will make it easier for people to voice concerns or opinions

Vanni will instead reach out to people, such as those gathered at the Buġibba Square, the Vittoriosa market, Ta’ Qali Farmers Market as well as the St Vincent de Paul Residence.

Project leader Steph Zammit noted that the foundation had always worked towards creating a safe space for people to share what matters most to them.

The outreach will make it easier for people to voice concerns or opinions, as they will not even have to leave their home town.

The Vanni team will be collecting feedback through a bunting station, where people can write what enhances or eats away at their well-being. Others who prefer to express themselves through art can do so at a graffiti station or just kick off a conversation with one of the team members.

The gathered feedback will support the foundation’s research, initiatives, and proposals to policy makers.

Vanni will be an extension of the President’s vision for an inclusive society. For Ms Coleiro Preca, the launch of the project is another opportunity for the foundation to reach out and connect with the diverse communities. It will promote respectful dialogue and create innovative peace-building opportunities for the benefit of Maltese society, she told the newspaper.

Thursday’s launch at Buġibba Square will kick off at 6pm, and the next event will be held in Gozo. More information is on the Facebook page called President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.