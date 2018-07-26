Today's front pages: July 26, 2018

The Times of Malta leads with the mediation attempts within the Nationalist Party after various people took sides behind either the leader or the former leader of the party. There was also a story about the fight in Cospicua, which escalated as knives were whipped out.

The Malta Independent leads with the arraignment for double murder of the man from Gharghur, as well as an appeal by Opposition Leader Adrian Delia to the dissenting members.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Dr Delia's promise to strengthen the Nationalist Party, along with his intention to go to court on Thursday to insist on being given a copy of the full Egrant report by the Attorney General.

