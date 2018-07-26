Delia files judicial protest insisting on full copy of Egrant inquiry

PN leader Adrian Delia speaking to the press after the Egrant inquiry release.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Thursday filed a judicial protest calling on the Attorney General to pass on to him the full version of the Egrant report.

In the letter, he said that the Opposition should not be denied access to the information about witnesses and documentation in the report, which could shed light on the truth.

He also argued that Peter Grech's decision to give a copy to the prime minister was creating a political imbalance in favour of the government.

The magisterial inquiry found there was no evidence linking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his wife Michelle or their family to secret Panama company Egrant Inc.

The Attorney General’s Office declined to pass on a copy of the full inquiry on Wednesday, saying that the inquiry’s primary conclusions, released last Sunday, had only been made public due to the “exceptional” nature of the inquiry and its impact on public life.

However, the prime minister reiterated that he intended to publish the entire inquiry, making sure its publication did not intrude into the privacy of third parties, hinder investigations and possible proceedings.

The Office of the Prime Minister said that while he appreciated the AG's position, he was still of the opinion that it was in the public interest that the whole inquiry was published.