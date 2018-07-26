Casa challenges Labour MEPs to get off the fence about Schembri/Mizzi

Nationalist MEP David Casa has challenged Labour MEPs Marlene Mizzi and Miriam Dalli to state unequivocally that they do not believe the contents of the FIAU reports he released earlier this week.

Read: Casa publishes FIAU report showing €1.3m 17 Black transactions

“They should also state unequivocally that they believe that Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Pilatus Bank and Nexia BT were not involved in criminal activity,” he said in a statement, accusing them of attempting to blur the lines between the conclusions of the part-published (Egrant) inquiry and his work.

“[The two things] have nothing to do with each other. Their suggestion that there is a connection between them has disgraced the office they hold,” he said saying that they should stop hiding behind vague phrases in opinion pieces and be held to account for their abhorrent deception.

Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi had listed 17 Black as one of two so-called “target clients”, which were set to pay in millions to their once-secret Panama companies.

In a Talking Point in Times of Malta, Dr Dalli accused Mr Casa of being in possession of a "doctored and incomplete" FIAU report.

"The simple fact that he made a show of a doctored and incomplete report without even questioning the veracity of the documents he had continues to confirm what lengths some PN representatives are prepared to go to," she wrote.