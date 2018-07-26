CEO Alfred Grixti said the Foundation for Social Welfare Services had in the last year strengthened or inaugurated several new projects. Photo: DOI

Social services agency Appoġġ saw to more than 11,500 cases last year, according to the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) annual report.

The report also indicates that the drug and alcohol abuse agency Sedqa handled 2,884 cases in 2017, while the Home-Based Therapeutic Service – a newer service credited with the drop in care orders in recent years – dealt with 321.

Addressing a conference on the report on Wednesday, FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti said the highest number of cases continued to be seen in localities such as Valletta and Cospicua, but stressed that the rate was not significantly above the national average and that problem cases were to be found everywhere.

The 200-page report outlines the work of the various FSWS agencies and services in sectors ranging from domestic violence to child protection services, fostering and adoption.

Mr Grixti said the foundation had in the last year strengthened or inaugurated several new projects and schemes, highlighting among others the Adolescent Day Programme and collaborations with APS and Bank of Valletta on affordable home loans to help people gain independence from social housing.

He also highlighted the inauguration last May of the Children’s House in Santa Venera, a new facility for children and young people who were required to be witnesses in abuse and domestic violence cases, who could now do so in a more suitable environment away from the court building.

Mr Grixti added that the FSWS had in 2017 set up an international relations department and became a member of the International Social Service (ISS) to better coordinate with its counterpart agencies in other countries, as well as hosting several major conferences.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said 2017 had been a year of “milestones” for the foundation and praised the “unknown soldiers” working in the sector for their vital work in society.

Dr Falzon said the foundation had in the last year strengthened the training given to professionals in the sector with updated training programmes in line with international standards, as well as embarking on refurbishment efforts throughout its main branches.

He said that the coming months would see the conclusion of the new Child Protection Act, currently in the last stages of public consultation, in addition to the first National Alcohol Policy, addressing the important issues of underage drinking, as well as irresponsible and excessive drinking by adults.