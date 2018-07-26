Airport projects traffic growth of 13 per cent over 2017

A total 6.77 million passengers are expected to pass through Malta International Airport by the end of the year, a whopping increase of 13% over 2017.

Traffic for the first half of the year grew by 16.3%, surpassing initial projections and prompting the company to revise its original forecast, the company said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, CEO Alan Borg noted that indications showed that 2018 would go down on record as the airport's eighth year of uninterrupted traffic growth.

The upward trend in passenger movements observed over the past years, he said, stemmed from the company’s efforts to secure the best connections for Malta.

“Whilst we are now operating with our 100-destination summer schedule, with 16 routes extended into winter and increased capacity on a number of other routes, the outlook for the upcoming season remains positive,” Mr Borg said. He stressed that year-round tourism was a key common objective for all industry stakeholders.

MIA CEO Alan Borg during the presentation. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Mr Borg said MIA would soon set into motion plans for the development of a new aircraft parking area. This multi-million euro investment would see the biggest development of operational areas since the company's privatisation.

The new apron would cater for a growing demand by commercial airlines wishing to start or increase operations to Malta.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi welcomed the significant increase in passengers and said the government would continue to work with MIA to improve connectivity. The increase in direct routes were opening new tourism and business markets.

Mr Mizzi said that the government would continue to work to improve Malta’s tourism and travel infrastructure.

Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia said the MTA and MIA would continue to work together to execute the government’s policy aimed at further diversifying Malta’s tourism.

Malta International Airport was also committed to delivering its investment programme and would be executing a number of projects over the medium term. The company was looking into plans for a €40 million terminal expansion, which would equip the airport with further check-in desks, increased circulation space and additional seating.

Works on a multi-storey car park to accommodate car rental facilities and provide 700 additional car parking spaces within the airport campus were set to commence later this year.