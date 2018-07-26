In the front page article “Bus subsidy might have to increase” (July 20), Minister Ian Borg is quoted to have said that “the biggest complaint he was facing every day from frustrated commuters was that, on certain routes, catching a bus was turning out to be an ordeal as, more often than not, these arrived full”.

May I draw the minister’s attention that, in the case of Santa Luċija, the frustrated commuters’ complaint is that nearly every day, more often than not, a scheduled bus trip is cancelled and the one and only bus serving the locality does not arrive.