Thursday, July 26, 2018, 06:02 by Karl Flores, San Ġwann

Divine traction

Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

I enjoy very much reading the Times of Malta every day. Its versatility has no equal. Moreover, in keeping itself neutral, the newspaper gives me a feeling of tranquillity. There is no hitting below the belt.

It has been my practice to start reading the newspaper from the back pages ever since the late Robbie De Cesare was sports reporter.

On July 5, I read in one of the sports pages that the great F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who is a Catholic, said he practises his religion scrupulously. In fact, he prays whenever he is racing and when he needs God’s infinite help.

However, here a problem arises. If his nearest rival, the German Sebastian Vettel, also prays to God to guide and protect him, who will God reward?

