Thursday, July 26, 2018, 15:57

Watch: Former United manager Ferguson grateful for messages of support

Alex Ferguson humbled by all the support he received during his recovery.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken for the first time since recovering from a brain haemorrhage.

Reagarded as one of the greatest managers in football history, Ferguson was rushed to hospital on May 5.

However, the 76-year-old has fortunately made a full recovery and says he will be back at Old Trafford later in the season.

 

 

