Watch: Former United manager Ferguson grateful for messages of support
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken for the first time since recovering from a brain haemorrhage.
Reagarded as one of the greatest managers in football history, Ferguson was rushed to hospital on May 5.
However, the 76-year-old has fortunately made a full recovery and says he will be back at Old Trafford later in the season.
On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2018
Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how.
Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e