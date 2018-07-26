Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 26

David Silva said that he will not renew his contract at Manchester City.

2.45pm Serie B club Spezia have completed the signing of Sveinn Aaron Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Barcelona man Eidur.

The 20-year-old, who is a former Iceland U19 international, moves to Italy from Icelandic club Breidablik.

He has previously spent time as a youth player at Barcelona, while his father played for the Camp Nou side’s first team.

Having since returned to his homeland, Gudjohnsen Jr now joins the club who finished last season tenth in Italy’s second tier.

2.15pm Chelsea are keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, the Independent is reporting.

However, the Blues face competition from Man Utd and Real Madrid, although the Serbian would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

1.45pm Corriere dello Sport reports that Bayern Munich will allow Arturo Vidal to join Inter, provided the offer is right.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with the Chilean midfielder as they look to boost their squad ahead of their Champions League return this season.

And the Italian daily claims that the German champions, who had been hesitant as to whether to allow the midfielder to leave, have now decided to listen to offers.

Having decided to take Thiago Alcantara and Renato Sanches off the market, the Bundesliga club now view 31-year-old as dispensable.

1.15pm Jose Mourinho is urging Man Utd's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to tie up a deal for Harry Maguire, according to reports in the Sun.

However, Leicester may demand £60m for the England international defender.

12.45pm Gazzetta dello Sport reports that negotiations between Juventus and Milan have hit a stumbling block over the potential swap involving Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara.

Reports in Italy this week have heavily linked Rossoneri captain Bonucci, who only joined from the Old Lady last summer, with a sensational return to Turin.

He has also been touted for a move to English Premier League side Manchester United, but it appears the 31-year-old’s preference would be for a reunion with Max Allegri.

In Bonucci’s place, the San Siro club appear to want promising young defender Caldara, who has just returned to Juve following a successful two-year loan at Atalanta.

The Bianconeri do not particularly want to lose the 24-year-old, although they would not be able to offer him guaranteed first-team football at this stage.

According to Gazzetta, a swap deal could best suit all parties but negotiations have slowed.

Newcastle have completed the signing of defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna on a three-year deal.

12.15pm It is reported that Lazio are on the verge of striking a deal to sign Joaquin Correa from Sevilla.

According to Il Messaggero, the Biancocelesti are set to bring in the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to sign him permanently next summer for a fee of €20m.

The Argentine winger made 39 appearances for the La Liga club last season, scoring seven goals and claiming six assists.

It is claimed he will earn €2.4m a season at the Rome club, where he is expected to fill the void left by Felipe Anderson’s departure to West Ham United.

11.45am Sky Italia is reporting that Alvaro Morata would accept a move to Milan, but Chelsea are asking for €65-70m.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign a top striker this summer, and have also been linked with Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus.

Tonight transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on his Sky show that new Rossoneri general manager Leonardo has contacted Morata’s entourage.

The former Juve striker is keen to return to Italy and would accept the move, but the Blues would have to lower their €65-70m asking price.

11.30am Chelsea have signed 38-year-old former England goalkeeper Rob Green to a one-year contract as back-up for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero, the Premier League club have said.

Green, who also played for West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City, was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season having made just one League Cup appearance.

11.15am Jose Mourinho has confirmed Matteo Darmian wants to leave Manchester United but the club is yet to receive an acceptable offer.

The 28-year-old has entered the last year of his United contract but is eager to return to Italy amid interest from Juventus, Napoli and Internazionale. Although the Premier League transfer window closes on August 9, United are free to sell players to overseas clubs until August 31.

Darmian’s situation is complicated by Antonio Valencia’s injury, though. The United captain has returned to England with a torn calf and will be unavailable for the league opener against Leicester on August 10, while new full-back signing Diogo Dalot is sidelined until September.

11.05am David Silva admits his latest contract at Man City will probably be his last at the club but says he wouldn't join a Premier League rival.

Silva signed a one-year contract extension at City last season to keep him at the club until 2020.

"When I finish my contract with Manchester City I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different," he said.

"I don't know yet but I won't play for another club in England.

"People always love me in England, it's been eight years - very successful years, and the football we've played has been very attractive. English people love that type of football - those type of games. And that's why I'm so happy here."

11am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity.

Marco Botta, Tarxien Rainbows new signing.

9.41pm BOV Premier League side Tarxien Rainbows unveiled Marco Botta earlier today.

The 21-year-old joins the Rainbows as Jose Borg is looking to bolster the defensive department with his valuable versatility as he is able to play as both central defender and right back.

Botta started off in Lazio youth system, and eventually played for the Primavera sides of Frosinone and Ascoli.

In Malta, he already spent a season with Sliema U-19's while during the 2017/2018 campaign, he played for Naxxar in the top-flight.

9.34pm Ciro Immobile is ready to renew his Lazio contract - “we’ll do everything as soon as possible”.

The striker has been linked with a move away after finishing at joint top-scorer in Serie A last season, but today he confirmed he’ll stay with the Aquile.

“When you’re doing so well and scoring so many goals it’s normal that there will be interest,” Immobile said in a Press conference this evening.

“I stayed calmly, I’m happy and proud of what I did. The President [Claudio Lotito], the sporting director [Igli Tare] and I know how things are.

“It was them who called me, each of us trusts the other and I’m happy here. I signed a new contract in November, it’s a source of pride for me to re-do the contract after 10 months.

“The sporting director has some work to do now, but as soon as we’re free we’re counting on doing everything. He and the President are men of their word, so we’ll do everything as soon as possible.”

9.05pm Milan and Juventus are said to be discussing a swap deal involving Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci, but each is also demanding a transfer fee.

Reports have emerged in recent days that Bonucci wants to return to Turin, just 12 months after leaving to become Rossoneri captain.

Now Sky is reporting that the two clubs are discussing a swap, which would see Caldara move to San Siro and the Diavolo skipper head the other way.

However, Juve insist that Milan should pay a transfer fee as well as offering Bonucci, while the Rossoneri want a fee as well as Caldara.

8.34pm The agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro says “there’s been no contact” with Milan, but there are “interesting opportunities” in the Premier League.

The Italian international looks certain to leave the Bianconeri this summer, with Leicester City and West Ham United believed to be interested.

“The situation hasn’t changed substantially,” Carlo Volpi told SpazioJ.

“There are possibilities that we’re evaluating with the player and with the club. We’re thinking about what the best solution could be.

“The Premier League? There are some interesting opportunities…

“The club has always behaved very well with Stefano, and he’d very happily stay at Juventus. Leaving the Bianconeri would be a very difficult choice, both because of the size of the club and the fact Stefano reached a high level here.

“We’re evaluating things, it won’t be a choice that’s made in the next few days. If Stefano leaves it’ll be because he wants a new challenge, and maybe to find more space.

“Milan? There’s been no contact.”

8.15pm Milan have officially confirmed that Leonardo has returned to the club as general manager.

The Brazilian is a former Rossoneri player and Coach, and was previously sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain.

With Elliott Management taking over from former owner Yonghong Li it was reported that Leonardo would return, and that has now been officially confirmed by the club.

“The new AC Milan course continues with with the appointment of Leonardo De Araujo ("Leonardo") as General Manager of the technical-sporting area,” a statement confirmed.

8pm Paris St-Germain have confirmed the departure of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan with West Brom, has joined Lokomotiv Moscow on loan.

7.50pm Aston Villa have released a statement to say manager Steve Bruce will be staying.

"Aston Villa can confirm manager Steve Bruce has met majority owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and will continue as manager with their full support," reads the statement.

There had been speculation that Thierry Henry was being lined up to replace Bruce.

7.35pm Wolves have signed Jonny Castro on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old full-back moves to Molineux immediately after joining Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Celta Vigo.

He has signed a six-year deal with Atletico, having made over 200 senior appearances for Celta.

7.20pm Brighton have completed the club-record signing of winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

The 24-year-old Iran international has signed a five-year contract and we understand the fee to be around £17m.

7pm Inter are working hard to sign a right-back, with Sime Vrsaljko and Matteo Darmian’s agents working to convince Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri are keen to strengthen at full-back, as Joao Cancelo has joined Juventus after last season’s loan spell.

The issue is that the Beneamata can only offer a loan with option to buy, as they must be mindful of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Vrsaljko is the top target, with Inter offering around €6m for a loan, making it extremely unlikely that they wouldn’t sign the Croatian outright.

His agent is working, Sky Italia reports, to convince Atleti to accept the offer, while Darmian remains the backup option.

6.40pm Fluminense have announced the signing of Atalanta striker Bryan Cabezas, on loan with an option to buy.

The Ecuadorian joined the Orobici in the summer of 2016, and has had loan spells with Avellino and Panathinaikos.

He had agreed a deal to return to Independiente on loan in January, but a mistranslation in the contract which changed his name to “Heads” throughout made the deal void.

Now it has been announced that the 21-year-old will continue his career in Brazil.

6.20pm Brighton look set to break their club record to sign Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 24-year old, who was the highest scorer in the Eredvisie last season with 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar, arrived last night from Paris and has completed a medical.

He’ll be Brighton’s most expensive signing, although we understand reports of a £20m deal are wide of the mark, with the fee expected to be closer to £17m.

6.05pm Crystal Palace have made a €10m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.

The Frenchman had spent his entire career at Lyon before moving to the Giallorossi for €5m last summer.

The 29-year-old served as a backup to captain Daniele De Rossi, making 16 Serie A appearances last season.

5.45pm Barcelona are sending an official to Finland on Thursday to watch West Ham’s highly-rated teenager Domingos Quina play in the U19 European Championship semi-finals.

SkySports is understand Barca will discuss the possibility of a deal to sign the Portugal youngsters, who has been impressing scouts during the tournament.

5.30pm Atalanta have officially confirmed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic, on loan with an option to buy.

The Croatian, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Milan, signed for the Blues in 2014 but has never actually played for the club, with loan spells at Elche and Monaco as well as the Rossoneri and Spartak Moscow.

His latest loan move will take him to Bergamo, with the Orobici officially confirming his signing this afternoon.

5.10pm Liverpool youngster Allan has signed a contract extension and joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old is yet make a first-team appearance for the Reds and has previously spent time on loan at SJK in Finland, St Truiden in Belgium, German club Hertha Berlin and Apoel Limssol in Cyprus.

4.45pm Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is in talks over move to Paris Saint-Germain, says Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"At the moment there is no direct contact between the clubs. But there is contact between his agents and PSG. We have to wait, if we could find a basis for a transfer," he said.

"Now we have to wait and see whether at the end of the day we find a basis on which we can agree on a transfer. We have to find a transfer fee that would be acceptable for both."

4.15pm Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has acknowledged that the club are in a battle with Everton to sign Yerry Mina.

But Aulas believes Mina will not sign for a club outside of the Champions League...

"I have in my mind one example where we are in a battle with Everton.

“If we think about the same player then he told me that he would prefer for us than playing for a club that doesn't play the Champions League."

3.50pm Former England goalkeeper Rob Green is due to begin a medical at Chelsea today ahead of signing a year-long deal.

The 38-year-old, whose last appearance was in a Carabao Cup first-round match for Leeds against Newport in August 2017, has agreed terms at Stamford Bridge.

Green spent last season at Huddersfield but did not make a first-team appearance and left when his contract expired at the end of the campaign.

He is widely expected to take on the role of Chelsea's third-choice keeper as back-up to Thibault Courtois and Willy Caballero.

3.30pm Aaron Ramsey admits he is uncertain about his Arsenal future, with his agent locked in negotiations over a new deal.

3pm Juventus could reportedly offer €90m plus Marko Pjaca to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but only if they sell Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Serbian midfielder, but have been put off by the Biancocelesti’s €150m asking price.

However, it has been speculated that they’d sell Pjanic if Manchester City or one of his other suitors were to offer over €100m.

According to Corriere di Torino, SMS is the top alternative to the Bosnian, and the Old Lady is prepared to offer €90m plus Marko Pjaca

2.30pm Newcastle have activated the £3m release clause of Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar.

Swiss international is due on Tyneside for a medical later today.

Newcastle are looking to replace Chancel Mbemba, who they sold to Porto for £7m last week.

2pm Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie will join Dutch side Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Dutch international returns to Feyenoord, where he made 155 appearances over four years, before arriving at St Mary's in 2015.

Last season, Clasie was away on loan at Club Brugge and helped them win the Belgian first division title.

Clasie has made 49 appearances for Southampton but manager Mark Hughes has opted against bringing him back into his first-team plans ahead of the new season.

1.30pm Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms his club are close to signing Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven.

The Colombian full-back has been heavily linked with the Partenopei in recent weeks and it now appears a matter of time before he is confirmed as a San Paolo player.

“I think that we are now in the closing minutes. We are negotiating,” film producer De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The strange thing is that we are currently negotiating with two players at the same time who play in the same role.”

1pm Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus will only allow Daniele Rugani to join Chelsea if the Blues also make an offer for Gonzalo Higuain.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge throughout this summer’s transfer window, with Maurizio Sarri a huge admirer of his ability.

It is thought that the 23-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the London club, reportedly on double the wages he currently earns at Juve.

However, the Italian daily claims that the Old Lady also want Chelsea to bid for Higuain, who looks set to leave following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

12.30pm Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Gelson Martins on a free transfer. The Portugal winger has signed a six-year-contact.

Martins was one of a number of players who told Sporting Lisbon they were cancelling their contracts earlier this summer, citing ”just cause”.

12.15pm Mundo Deportivo claims Roma sporting director Monchi’s failure to have Malcom sign a pre-contract allowed Barcelona to hijack the deal late on.

It appeared all but certain that the Brazilian winger would join the Giallorossi from Bordeaux, with a fee agreed and the French club even announcing the 21-year-old’s departure to the Italian capital.

However, an eleventh hour bid from the Catalan giants ended with Malcom dramatically deciding to move to Spain rather than the Stadio Olimpico.

11.50am Crystal Palace are in talks with West Ham United over the signing of midfielder Cheikh Kouyate.

It is understood that West Ham are listening to offers and value Kouyate at around £10m.

11.30am The Times of Malta sports desk will try to bring you all the latest news on the biggest transfers from the major European leagues and the BOV Premier League.

Torino have reportedly been told they will have to pay €16m to sign Stefan El Shaarawy from Roma.

The Granata have identified the former Milan forward as a key transfer target this summer and have made their interest official to the Giallorossi.

The 25-year-old appears surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico, with first-team opportunities likely to be limited should he remain in the Italian capital.

And, according to Tuttosport, Toro have now been told the fee they will have to pay in order to secure the services of the Italy international.

11.15am Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle is flying to London on Tuesday night ahead of a medical at Fulham on Wednesday, SkySports is reporting.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has secured the signature of Schurrle ahead of a number of interested clubs, including Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

11am Media report contend that Antonio Conte could be set to replace Gennaro Gattuso in charge of Milan.

Both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport claim the former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss is set to be approached by incoming Rossoneri general manager Leonardo.

Conte is currently out of work, having been dismissed by the Blues earlier this month, meaning he would be available to take charge of the San Siro side immediately.

10.45am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity.

9.00pm Newly-promoted side Qormi have strengthened their squad with the signing of Seo-In Kim.

Kim, 23, is an attacking midfielder whose latest experience was in the United States with SIMAS Aguilas.

The South Korean player has spent his entire career in the States where among other teams, he featured also for UCSB Gauchos, Blue Devils and Kansas Academy.

8.57pm Roma striker Gregoire Defrel is all but a Sampdoria player after undergoing his medical on Tuesday.

CalcioNews24 is one of several publications that report Defrel had his medical tests at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

The Frenchman is set to join the Blucerchiati on a season-long loan for a €1.5m fee, with a €19m option to buy next summer.

8.15pm Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed experienced Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

British media reported that Wolves paid 5 million pounds ($6.57 million) for the 31-year-old, who became the third new arrival at Molineux in the close season.

Moutinho, the third most-capped player in his country's history with 113 international appearances, joins a number of Portuguese players already at Wolves, including Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, and new goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

8.00pm Leicester boss Claude Puel says Harry Maguire must remain at the King Power Stadium, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

"It is important for Maguire to continue for Leicester. It is a good feeling. If our players are interesting a lot of clubs it is because we are recruiting well and doing good work. It is important we continue this.

"When we welcome players back from the World Cup, I hope we can give them the opportunity to continue advancing their ambitions and perform in the Premier League."

7.42pm Roma have officially signed Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen from FC Copenhagen for €12m.

A statement on Roma’s official website confirms they will pay €8.5m up front for Olsen, with a further €3.5m to follow in bonuses, while Copenhagen retain a 10 percent sell-on fee.

Considered a standout performer at the World Cup, the 28-year-old helped his country reach the quarter-finals in Russia.

He becomes the Giallorossi’s No 1 – replacing Alisson, who was sold to Liverpool for a world-record fee last week.

7.22pm Milan have officially parted company with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Mirabelli arrived from Inter last summer and signed 11 players at a cost of over €200m in his first transfer window, but his position was made untenable by Milan’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and Elliott Management’s takeover.

“Milan announce they have dismissed, with immediate effect, Mr. Massimilano Mirabelli as sporting director and head of the club’s technical area,” read the Rossoneri’s statement.

“The club’s sporting-technical area will be entrusted to a new chief, who has already been identified and will be announced shortly.

“Mr. Giuseppe Mangiarano has also been relieved, starting today, from the office of general secretary.”

7.01pm Aurelio De Laurentiis claims he rejected a €100m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly had been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the summer, but De Laurentiis affirmed the Senegalese was going nowhere, while revealing Guillermo Ochoa or Francesco Bardi could arrive as cover for injured goalkeeper Alex Meret.

“It’s true, we had a €100m bid from the Premier League for Koulibaly, but we’re not negotiating his sale,” the President told Radio Kiss Kiss.

Joe Brincat (right).

6.39pm Ħamrun Spartans announced that former Malta international Joe Brincat will be coaching their Minors' team during the next season, replacing Ivan Casha.

The former Ħamrun goalkeeper left to join Premier League club Mosta as a goalkeepers' coach for the next season.

Brincat made his Premier League debut at age 17 and with the Spartans he won two championships and three FA Trophies.

6.25pm Barcelona have announced the signing of Malcolm, the Brazilian winger who was set to join Roma yesterday before the Catalan side made a late offer to Bordeaux despite there was a verbal agreement between both the Italian and French clubs.

6.10pm Milan director-elect Leonardo has reportedly contacted former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over his availability.

According to Premium Sport, Leonardo – who is set to become Milan’s technical director – received a ‘positive reply’ from Conte.

However, the ex-Italy CT would still need ‘a couple of months’ to resolve his dispute with Chelsea after his sacking.

Nonetheless, the broadcaster notes it ‘isn’t good news’ for Gennaro Gattuso, with the situation ‘constantly developing’.

5.34pm It is reported that Daniele Rugani will tell Juventus he wants to leave for Chelsea.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims the centre-back has agreed personal terms with the London club and wants a new challenge in the Premier League.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Italy international throughout the summer, with new boss Maurizio Sarri a big admirer of the player.

And although there is no agreement yet between the clubs, it appears Rugani is another step closer to making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Carlos Hernan Henneberg (right).

5.02pm Ħamrun Spartans' busy transfer market continued as they presented Argentine forward Carlos Hernan Henneberg.

Henneberg, 28, had experiences in Argentina and Mexico before heading to Malta. In his native country, he featured for Atlanta and Club Atletico Guemes while in North America, the striker played for Pioneros de Cancun with whom he appeared in both the Clausura and Apertura championships.

4.43pm Everton are being linked with the signing of Jordan Lukaku from Lazio, with the full-back described as ‘practically out of the Biancocelesti squad.’

The Belgium international made 43 appearances for the Stadio Olimpico side last season, helping them finish fifth in Serie A.

However, he has been touted for a move to the Premier League this summer, with Leicester City and West Ham United also rumoured to be interested in his services.

As such, the Italian daily claims Lukaku is currently an isolated figure within the Acquile ranks, as he waits for a deal to be completed to allow him to leave.

Njongo Priso will pursue his career at Ħamrun Spartans.

4.30pm Ħamrun Spartans have added experience to their side after acquiring the services of Njongo Priso.

Priso, 29, spent several years of his career in Malta. He played with Msida St Joseph, Valletta, Sliema Wanderers, Mosta and Pembroke Athleta.

He won the domestic title once with Valletta and twice the FA Trophy, once with the Citizens and the other with Sliema.

4.22pm Lazio are targeting the signing of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, according to Il Messaggero.

The 29-year-old Spaniard spent last season on loan at his former club Deportivo La Coruna but could not prevent them being relegated from the Spanish top flight.

Having since returned to his parent club, he does not appear to have any future in North London despite the arrival of Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger as boss.

As such, the Italian daily claims Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has made Perez a key target as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking options.

Jens Wemmer has put pen to paper with Tarxien Rainbows.

4.07pm Tarxien Rainbows presented Jens Wemmer ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The German right-back agreed to join the Rainbows after a lengthy talk with the club where has informed about the club's project for this season.

He grew up in the Werder Bremen academy before joining SC Paderborn where he played 21 matches in the Bundesliga and 125 matches in the 2.Bundesliga.

The 32-year old player last featured for Greek top side Panathinaikos, with whom he played four games in the Greek top-flight.

Davide Mansi unveiled as Qormi FC player.

3.40pm Newly-promoted club Qormi FC bolstered their defensive department with the signing of Davide Mansi, who spent the 2017/2018 campaign with Mosta.

Mansi, 22, is a defender who can play in a three-man or a four-line defense and with the Blues played 18 Premier League games, scoring twice against Senglea Athletic and Tarxien Rainbows.

3.39pm Piotr Zielinski is on the verge of signing a new contract to remain at Napoli until 2023, it is reported.

The Pole joined the Partenopei from Udinese in 2016 and quickly established himself as a key figure in the San Paolo side’s starting line-up.

And despite talk of a move elsewhere this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 24-year-old is now ready to sign a new long-term deal to stay in Naples.

According to the Italian daily, talks between the Azzurri and Zielinski’s agent have successfully concluded.

3.37pm Tuttosport reports that Torino are working on a deal to sign Stefan El Shaarawy from Roma.

The 25-year-old appears surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico and has been linked with a move away from the Giallorossi.

And according to to the Italian daily, the Granata have made contact with Roma in order to register their interest.

El Shaarawy joined Milan as a youngster but, after a couple of injury hit seasons and a loan spell at Monaco, he was sold to Roma in 2016.

3.10pm Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso appears to confirm captain Leonardo Bonucci wants to leave the club, with Juventus and Manchester United linked.

The centre-back, who only joined the Rossoneri from the Old Lady last summer, has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro.

Speaking at a press conference on his side’s pre-season tour of the United States, Gattuso admitted Bonucci’s future is out of his hands.

“I’ve spoken to Leo and you need to be honest and say things as they are,” the Milan Coach commented.

“Leo had a meeting with me, but I am not the club and he needs to talk to the directors.

“Until he leaves my dressing room, I want to see the Bonucci I’ve seen over the last 12 days – a professional Bonucci, he is the first to push the group and he is behaving as a great captain.

“Then it will be up to Leo and the club to decide, but I hope that Bonucci can stay here. He is a player with mentality and talent.

“I think that when a player expresses a desire, the Coach must do all he can to convince him to stay.”

3.00pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome all to another week of transfer activity.

8pm Valencia have officially signed former Italy Under-21 right-back Cristiano Piccini from Sporting CP for a reported €8m.

The deal was confirmed in a video on Valencia’s official Twitter account, although only tattoos gave away his identity.

His contract with Los Che has also yet to be disclosed, while Tuttomercatoweb claims Sporting received €10m for the 25-year-old.

7.45pm Sporting CP are reportedly keen on bringing back Joao Mario, but the Inter outcast would have to take a pay cut.

According to Correio de Manha, Sporting are ‘ready’ to rescue Joao Mario, who recently claimed he would not be returning to Inter.

However, the newspaper warns his former club cannot afford the €2.7m he currently earns a season, although it assures ‘an agreement is being worked on’.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals and assisted 13 for the Portuguese side, before joining the Nerazzurri last summer for €45m.

He spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at West Ham United, having fallen out of favour under Luciano Spalletti.

7.15pm Roma have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Malcom from Girondins Bordeaux, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Italian media said Roma will pay around 37 million euros ($43.29 million) for the 21-year-old.

“The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms,” Roma said in a statement.

“The Brazilian will arrive in Rome shortly in order to complete the final aspects of the transfer.”

6.50pm Chancel Mbemba has completed a permanent move to FC Porto from Newcastle, ending a three-year spell at St James' Park.

The 23-year-old made a total of 59 appearances for the Magpies - and could face his old club when the two go head-to-head in a pre-season friendly on July 28.

6.30pm Sampdoria are reportedly meeting with Gregoire Defrel’s agent to work out the final details in a move from Roma.

The Blucerchiati have been heavily linked with the Frenchman, especially after loaning Duvan Zapata to Atalanta.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that technical director Walter Sabatini a