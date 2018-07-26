Advert
Thursday, July 26, 2018, 23:07

Juventus start Serie A defence against Chievo

Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon lifts the trophy as the Juventus players celebrate winning the league.

The 2018-19 Serie A fixtures have been announced, with Juventus-Napoli in Week 7 and Inter-Milan in Week 9.

Serie A returns on August 18, and the season will run until Sunday May 26, when all 10 matches will be played simultaneously.

There are three midweek rounds on September 26, December 26 and April 3.

December 26 will see a Premier League style Boxing Day, where all 10 teams play on the same day.

There will be six weekends without Serie A over the course of the season, including the two week break which sees no games on the weekends of January 6 or 13.

There are four international breaks on September 9, October 14, November 18 and March 24.

