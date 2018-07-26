Watch: Impressive Balzan take slender lead over Slovan

Balzan recorded their second win in the Europa League this season when they stunned Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium, on Thursday.

It was another impressive performance for the Reds who contained their more-quoted opponents for much of the match and a deserved two-goal lead.

However, Vukan Savicevic pulled a goal back for Slovan to leave the tie evenly-poised ahead of next week's second leg.

Balzan took the ground running and took the lead on 16 minutes.

Bojan Kaljevic controlled Steve Bezzina's cross and the Montenegrin striker rifled the ball past Michal Sulla, the Slovan goalkeeper.

Balzan threatened again on the stroke of half-time.

Balzan's Ivan Bozovic tries to dispossess Mohammed Rharsalla of Slovan Bratislava. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Kaljevic tried to send a cross towards Alex Alves but was cut out into the path of Kadu and the Brazilian hit a rasping drive that was pushed away by Sulla.

In stoppage time, Steve Sultana came to Balzan’s rescue when he charged out of his goal to close down Rabiu Ibrahim who was put through on goal.

Balzan doubled their lead on 67 minutes when in a swift break, Kadu released the sprinting Ubos Ljubomirac who hammered the ball into the net.

But their joy was shortlived as Slovan pulled a goal back five minutes later.

Vukan Savicevic picked up a short rebound and his thumping drive was deflected past Sultana.